News | April 2, 2024

La Màrtola Brings Elevated European Riviera Dining To Miami

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Nestled just steps away from the bustling Miami Design District in the serene Buena Vista Neighborhood, La Màrtola emerges as a beacon of European Riviera dining. Located at 4702 NE 2nd Ave, La Màrtola is more than just a restaurant; it’s a celebration of the rich culinary heritage of the Italian, French, and Spanish coasts, masterfully blended with the creative spirit of Miami.

Behind this gastronomic innovation are two powerhouses: Paolo Domeneghetti, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry, and Martino de Rosa, the celebrated hospitality operator behind La Filiale in Erbusco, Italy. Together, they’ve envisioned a space where the warm, generous hospitality of Europe meets the dynamic energy of Miami. La Màrtola isn’t just a place to eat; it’s a place to experience the art of living well.

Lobster Cobb For Two and Frisee Salad

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The ethos of La Màrtola is simple: celebrate the simplicity and quality of coastal ingredients through a creative lens. This philosophy comes to life in every aspect of the restaurant, from its menu to its ambiance. Guests can expect an atmosphere that’s both elegantly inviting and unmistakably European, with a menu that pays homage to classic flavors while inviting innovation.

La Màrtola’s menu is a testament to culinary excellence, offering a perfect blend of timeless favorites and bold new creations. Highlights include wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas from La Filiale, an array of fresh, farm-raised meats and local fish, and a selection of vibrant vegetables. Not to be missed is the world-class gelato program, a masterpiece of flavor crafted by Italian gelato maestro Simone Bonini.

La Màrtola Pizzas

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The wine list at La Màrtola is as curated and thoughtful as the menu, featuring selections that perfectly complement the culinary offerings. From Champagne to Barolo, each bottle has been chosen to enhance the dining experience. The cocktail program, too, is a blend of signature and classic concoctions, made with local and natural ingredients.

Ceramic Artworks by Daphne Leon at La Màrtola

Photo Credit: Courtesy

La Màrtola’s design transports guests to the coastal towns of Europe, with al fresco seating available year-round. The space is an oasis of Mediterranean botanicals, from olive trees to lavender, creating a seamless transition between the outdoor garden and the chic interior. Custom ceramic artworks by artist Daphne Leon add a touch of uniqueness to the space, which is designed to be warm, elegant, and inviting.

