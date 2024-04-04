KYU Miami Is Back — And Better Than Ever

After a brief hiatus, KYU, the revered Asian-inspired and wood-fired culinary haven nestled in the heart of Wynwood, finally reopened its doors. The pause in operations, necessitated by structural damages inflicted by storms in November 2022, has culminated in a period of intense renewal and refurbishment, promising to bring back the cherished KYU classics within a space that feels both familiar and invigorated.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

KYU has been a beacon of gastronomic excellence in Miami since its debut in 2016, captivating diners with its unique blend of umami-rich meats and vibrant vegetable dishes, all paying homage to the Japanese yakiniku tradition. The eagerly anticipated reopening not only marks a new chapter for KYU in Miami but also underscores the brand’s expanding footprint, with locations now spanning from Mexico City to New York’s NoHo, the luxurious corridors of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and a forthcoming spot in Los Angeles’ Century Plaza, set to open in 2025.

Jordan Sayfie, the visionary founder of KYU, expresses his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to welcome back the establishment’s loyal patrons and greet new faces. “Reopening KYU in Wynwood feels like coming home,” Sayfie remarked, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to overcoming the renovation challenges to revive their original location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KYU

Under the culinary leadership of Executive Chef Chris Arellanes, KYU’s menu is a testament to creativity and shared dining experiences. The restaurant reintroduces Miami to an array of exclusive dishes like the Mimmos Burrata, alongside beloved staples such as the Pan-Seared Snapper and the Smoked Bone Marrow, accentuated with bread from local favorite Zak the Baker. Returning classics and the introduction of new snacks and wood-fired delicacies promise a culinary journey that’s both familiar and novel.

Complementing the exquisite menu is KYU’s cocktail program, blending classic favorites with innovative Miami-exclusive concoctions. From the She-So Spicy to the unique Old Slabside and the Cuban-inspired Que Bola?, each drink is crafted to harmonize with KYU’s dynamic flavors. The non-alcoholic “On the Wagon” menu ensures that all guests can enjoy the complex, layered beverage experience that KYU offers.

The redesigned interior of KYU, orchestrated by the acclaimed Miami designer Mark Alan Diaz, reflects a sophisticated convergence of industrial chic and refined elegance. Warm woods, luxurious leathers, and gold metal accents create an inviting atmosphere, while the signature garden wall and handcrafted host stand pay homage to Miami’s natural beauty. The dining space, complete with an open kitchen and a gilded bar, invites guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant energy and culinary prowess that KYU has to offer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KYU

In addition to delighting the palate, KYU continues its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. By supporting 1% for the Planet and partnering with Trees For The Future, KYU not only champions environmental stewardship but also offers guests a tangible way to contribute to global reforestation efforts.

As KYU Miami reopens its doors, it does so with the promise of unforgettable dining experiences, where the magic of wood-fired grilling and the art of Asian-inspired cuisine come alive once again. This rebirth is not just a return but a celebration of resilience, community, and the ever-evolving journey of culinary excellence that KYU represents.