HB
City Guide, News | April 4, 2024

KYU Miami Is Back — And Better Than Ever

City Guide, News | April 4, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

After a brief hiatus, KYU, the revered Asian-inspired and wood-fired culinary haven nestled in the heart of Wynwood, finally reopened its doors. The pause in operations, necessitated by structural damages inflicted by storms in November 2022, has culminated in a period of intense renewal and refurbishment, promising to bring back the cherished KYU classics within a space that feels both familiar and invigorated.

KYU Miami Is Back — And Better Than EverPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

KYU has been a beacon of gastronomic excellence in Miami since its debut in 2016, captivating diners with its unique blend of umami-rich meats and vibrant vegetable dishes, all paying homage to the Japanese yakiniku tradition. The eagerly anticipated reopening not only marks a new chapter for KYU in Miami but also underscores the brand’s expanding footprint, with locations now spanning from Mexico City to New York’s NoHo, the luxurious corridors of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and a forthcoming spot in Los Angeles’ Century Plaza, set to open in 2025.

Jordan Sayfie, the visionary founder of KYU, expresses his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to welcome back the establishment’s loyal patrons and greet new faces. “Reopening KYU in Wynwood feels like coming home,” Sayfie remarked, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to overcoming the renovation challenges to revive their original location.

KYU Miami Is Back — And Better Than Ever
Branzino and Corn Ribs

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KYU

Under the culinary leadership of Executive Chef Chris Arellanes, KYU’s menu is a testament to creativity and shared dining experiences. The restaurant reintroduces Miami to an array of exclusive dishes like the Mimmos Burrata, alongside beloved staples such as the Pan-Seared Snapper and the Smoked Bone Marrow, accentuated with bread from local favorite Zak the Baker. Returning classics and the introduction of new snacks and wood-fired delicacies promise a culinary journey that’s both familiar and novel.

Complementing the exquisite menu is KYU’s cocktail program, blending classic favorites with innovative Miami-exclusive concoctions. From the She-So Spicy to the unique Old Slabside and the Cuban-inspired Que Bola?, each drink is crafted to harmonize with KYU’s dynamic flavors. The non-alcoholic “On the Wagon” menu ensures that all guests can enjoy the complex, layered beverage experience that KYU offers.

The redesigned interior of KYU, orchestrated by the acclaimed Miami designer Mark Alan Diaz, reflects a sophisticated convergence of industrial chic and refined elegance. Warm woods, luxurious leathers, and gold metal accents create an inviting atmosphere, while the signature garden wall and handcrafted host stand pay homage to Miami’s natural beauty. The dining space, complete with an open kitchen and a gilded bar, invites guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant energy and culinary prowess that KYU has to offer.

KYU Miami Is Back — And Better Than Ever
Cauliflower

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KYU

In addition to delighting the palate, KYU continues its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. By supporting 1% for the Planet and partnering with Trees For The Future, KYU not only champions environmental stewardship but also offers guests a tangible way to contribute to global reforestation efforts.

As KYU Miami reopens its doors, it does so with the promise of unforgettable dining experiences, where the magic of wood-fired grilling and the art of Asian-inspired cuisine come alive once again. This rebirth is not just a return but a celebration of resilience, community, and the ever-evolving journey of culinary excellence that KYU represents.

Related Articles

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
Haute Beauty

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

By Grace Sarkisian

As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
News

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos

By Adrienne Faurote

Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.

How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
News

How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness

By Grace Sarkisian

When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,

Latest Stories

  • Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
    Ambassador

    Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

  • Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
    Fashion

    Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

  • Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
    Haute Beauty

    Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

  • Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
    News

    Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos

  • Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
Haute Beauty

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
News

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
Haute Beauty

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

By Grace Sarkisian

As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
News

Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos

By Adrienne Faurote

Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.

How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
News

How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness

By Grace Sarkisian

When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black