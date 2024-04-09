House Codes: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel Fine Jewelry Collections
HOUSE CODES
Chanel’s Fine Jewelry collections extend beyond beautiful pieces of jewelry; they serve as reminders of the inspiration that once led Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel to create the House’s signature design motifs. From the N°5 Fine Jewelry collection paying tribute to her lucky number (five) and the Première Edition Originale watch, originally designed in 1987 with the octagonal shape of the stopper of the N°5 Perfume bottle, to the Coco Crush collection that gives a nod to the House’s quilted motif, these pieces carry a part of Coco Chanel in them.
PHOTOGRAPHY SEBASTIEN GIRAUD
STYLING THEOPHILE HERMAND
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
SET DESIGN ANNE AUBERT
MAKEUP ARTIST YACINE DIALLO AT CALL MY AGENT
HAIR STYLIST SAYAKA OTAMA AT LGA MANAGEMENT
MODEL RATNER AT ELITE PARIS
CASTING DIRECTORS TASHA TONGPREECHA & EMILY VENTIMIGLIA AT TONGPREECHA CASTING
PHOTO ASSISTANTS ALEX BENOIT AND PAOLO BATTISTEL
