Editorials, Fashion | April 9, 2024

House Codes: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel Fine Jewelry Collections

Adrienne Faurote
Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 Transformable earrings in 18K beige gold and diamonds and Eternal N°5 necklace in 18K beige gold and diamonds

HOUSE CODES

Chanel’s Fine Jewelry collections extend beyond beautiful pieces of jewelry; they serve as reminders of the inspiration that once led Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel to create the House’s signature design motifs. From the N°5 Fine Jewelry collection paying tribute to her lucky number (five) and the Première Edition Originale watch, originally designed in 1987 with the octagonal shape of the stopper of the N°5 Perfume bottle, to the Coco Crush collection that gives a nod to the House’s quilted motif, these pieces carry a part of Coco Chanel in them.

PHOTOGRAPHY SEBASTIEN GIRAUD
STYLING THEOPHILE HERMAND
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
SET DESIGN ANNE AUBERT
MAKEUP ARTIST YACINE DIALLO AT CALL MY AGENT
HAIR STYLIST SAYAKA OTAMA AT LGA MANAGEMENT
MODEL RATNER AT ELITE PARIS
CASTING DIRECTORS TASHA TONGPREECHA & EMILY VENTIMIGLIA AT TONGPREECHA CASTING

PHOTO ASSISTANTS ALEX BENOIT AND PAOLO BATTISTEL

Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 necklace in 18K beige gold and diamonds
Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 ring in 18K beige gold and diamonds

Chanel Fine Jewelry Coco Crush bracelet in quilted motif, 18K white gold, and diamonds

Chanel Fine Jewelry & Watches Première Ribbon watch in yellow gold and titanium, black rubber
strap with velvet touch, and black lacquered dial; Première Ribbon watch in steel and diamonds, black rubber strap with velvet touch, and black-lacquered dial; and Coco Crush earrings in quilted motif, 18K white and yellow gold, and diamonds
Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 bracelet in 18K white gold and diamonds; Coco Crush bracelet in quilted motif, mini version, and 18K white gold; and Coco Crush bracelet in quilted motif, 18K white gold, and diamonds
Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 necklace in 18K white gold and diamonds
Chanel Fine Jewelry Extrait de N°5 bracelet in 18K beige gold and diamonds and Coco Crush rings in 18K white gold and beige gold, and diamonds
Chanel Fine Jewelry Coco Crush cuff in quilted motif and 18K yellow gold
Chanel Fine Jewelry Eternal N°5 necklace in 18K white gold and diamonds and Eternal N°5 earrings in 18K white gold and diamonds

