HOUSE CODES

Chanel’s Fine Jewelry collections extend beyond beautiful pieces of jewelry; they serve as reminders of the inspiration that once led Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel to create the House’s signature design motifs. From the N°5 Fine Jewelry collection paying tribute to her lucky number (five) and the Première Edition Originale watch, originally designed in 1987 with the octagonal shape of the stopper of the N°5 Perfume bottle, to the Coco Crush collection that gives a nod to the House’s quilted motif, these pieces carry a part of Coco Chanel in them.

