Photo Credit: Tess Ayano – At the Brooklyn Museum

Last night, Maria Grazia Chiuri took her talents to Brooklyn. We’ve known for a while that the collection would make its debut at the Brooklyn Museum following a release a few months ago, but what we didn’t know is how deeply connected Dior, Chiuri and New York truly are.

At the Dior Fall 2024 show in the Brooklyn Museum, Suzanne Santoro reimagined her 1976 Rome installation, blending her early photographic work and exploring the representation of the female body with modern feminist expressions. This exhibit, part of a larger dialogue on women’s visibility in art, aligns with the Dior collection’s thematic focus on women’s autonomy and historical contributions, underscored by the powerful symbolism of female empowerment through visual art.

Photo Credit: Paul Vu © Artist _ Claire Fontaine – At the Brooklyn Museum

The Dior Fall 2024 show was indeed a creative homage to the cultural dialogue between Paris and New York, as envisioned by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Inspired by the historical interplay of art, feminism, and fashion, the collection features designs influenced by iconic figures and symbols such as the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, and Marlene Dietrich, blending masculine tweeds and delicate lingerie with luxurious fabrics to celebrate feminine freedom and style. This season, Chiuri’s reflections and continuous inquiry into fashion’s role in society led to a collection that revitalizes the wardrobe with innovative constructions, cuts, and materials tailored to meet the diverse needs of women today.

Central to this collection are two iconic symbols—the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower—splashed across numerous pieces in large, bold prints, celebrating the historical and ongoing cultural exchange between France and the United States.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The spirit of Marlene Dietrich, known for her contrarian roles and unique style that often blended masculine and feminine aesthetics, deeply influences the collection. Drawing from Dietrich’s signature looks, Chiuri incorporates classic English menswear tweeds, reimagined in lightweight weaves and vibrant colors, into elegant yet daring designs. These include structured jackets paired with wide-leg trousers or sophisticated pencil skirts just below the knee, challenging and redefining the conventional boundaries of women’s fashion.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The collection also features exquisite dresses that echo the 1940s style, crafted from luxurious fabrics like hammered satin, crushed velvet, and crepe, presented in a modern context. These garments often reveal hints of intricately designed lingerie, emphasizing the blend of visibility and intimacy that has become a hallmark of Chiuri’s work at Dior. Adding to the allure are lace-encrusted slip dresses underlined with quilted nylon featuring the iconic Dior cannage motif, complemented by detailed embroidery that mirrors the heritage symbols cherished by the maison—stars, lilies of the valley, clovers, and bees.

The looks are accessorized with lace collars that double as structural elements within the outfits, showcasing the artisanal craftsmanship synonymous with Dior. The knitwear segment reveals a high level of creativity and innovation, exploring various textures and forms, and pushing the boundaries of traditional knit fashion.

Photo Credit: Paul Vu – At the Brooklyn Museum

Dior’s Fall 2024 collection is not just a celebration of fashion but a broader cultural conversation about freedom, identity, and the power of choice in the way women dress — with the streets of New York being her runway.