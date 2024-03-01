Unveiling the Elegance of SUBMERCER Lounge

Amidst the vibrant heartbeat of SoHo, beneath the iconic Mercer Hotel, the all-new SUBMERCER lounge has recently emerged, beckoning discerning patrons to experience its allure. Crafted by the creative visionaries Scott Sartiano and BOND Hospitality, the same masterminds behind the renowned SARTIANO’s Italian restaurant and the exclusive Zero Bond private members club, SUBMERCER promises an extraordinary and refined indulgence.

With a capacity tailored for intimacy, accommodating 85 patrons, SUBMERCER redefines the conventional club experience. Eschewing the familiar full-size bottle service associated with “club culture,” the lounge introduces a novel approach, presenting half bottles (375mL) complemented by an exquisite array of small bites. Culinary delights, meticulously curated by Executive Chef Chris Lewnes and Culinary Director Alfred Portale, include the delectable Caviar Chips, savory Meatball Sliders, and the tantalizing Cacio e Pepe Arancini.

SUBMERCER operates Thursday through Saturday, from 10 PM until late. Reservations are required for tables and general guest list entry.