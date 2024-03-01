Unveiling the Elegance of SUBMERCER Lounge
Amidst the vibrant heartbeat of SoHo, beneath the iconic Mercer Hotel, the all-new SUBMERCER lounge has recently emerged, beckoning discerning patrons to experience its allure. Crafted by the creative visionaries Scott Sartiano and BOND Hospitality, the same masterminds behind the renowned SARTIANO’s Italian restaurant and the exclusive Zero Bond private members club, SUBMERCER promises an extraordinary and refined indulgence.
With a capacity tailored for intimacy, accommodating 85 patrons, SUBMERCER redefines the conventional club experience. Eschewing the familiar full-size bottle service associated with “club culture,” the lounge introduces a novel approach, presenting half bottles (375mL) complemented by an exquisite array of small bites. Culinary delights, meticulously curated by Executive Chef Chris Lewnes and Culinary Director Alfred Portale, include the delectable Caviar Chips, savory Meatball Sliders, and the tantalizing Cacio e Pepe Arancini.
SUBMERCER operates Thursday through Saturday, from 10 PM until late. Reservations are required for tables and general guest list entry.
Related Articles
These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.
Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.
The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.
Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.
Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.
Latest Story
Trending Articles
Related Articles
These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.
Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.
The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.
Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.
Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events