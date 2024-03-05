HB
City Guide, News | March 5, 2024

The Hideaway LA Launches Its New Delivery Concept, Hernando’s To Go

City Guide, News | March 5, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Hernando's To GoPhoto Credit: Jessie Cohen

The Hideaway, Rodeo Drive’s fabulous Mexican steakhouse has launched a brand new delivery concept in its Hernando’s To Go. The sister concept to the beloved Beverly Hills eatery is exclusively available through pickup and delivery platforms. The menu features bento-style taco boxes, delicious bowls, flavorful burritos, and an array of other enticing options. Perfect for park picnics, beach days, or at-home couch dining, Hernando’s is on all major delivery services, including Postmates, DoorDash, UberEats or direct at Hernandostogo.com. With options for carnivores, pescatarians, and vegetarians, the concept is an easy option for groups with a variety of dietary preferences.

Hernando's To GoPhoto Credit: Jessie Cohen

Menu highlights include:

Taquitos de Pollo
Shredded Chicken Breast, Chipotle, Queso Chihuahua, Avocado Salsa

Aguacate Frito
Panko Crusted Hass Avocados, Vegan Chipotle Ranch

Grilled New York Steak Tacos
Grilled Black Angus New York, Slow Roasted Onions, Shredded Lettuce

Roasted Mushroom Bowl
Maitake, Portobello, Shiitake, Shredded Lettuce

Carnitas Burrito
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Shredded Lettuce with Cilantro

Hernando's To GoPhoto Credit: Jessie Cohen

Place your orders at www.hernandostogo.comHernando’s is available for delivery via all major delivery services or pickup at 421 N Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

The Hideaway
The Hideaway

Photo Credit: Rob Stark

