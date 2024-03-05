Photo Credit: Jessie Cohen

The Hideaway, Rodeo Drive’s fabulous Mexican steakhouse has launched a brand new delivery concept in its Hernando’s To Go. The sister concept to the beloved Beverly Hills eatery is exclusively available through pickup and delivery platforms. The menu features bento-style taco boxes, delicious bowls, flavorful burritos, and an array of other enticing options. Perfect for park picnics, beach days, or at-home couch dining, Hernando’s is on all major delivery services, including Postmates, DoorDash, UberEats or direct at Hernandostogo.com. With options for carnivores, pescatarians, and vegetarians, the concept is an easy option for groups with a variety of dietary preferences.

Menu highlights include:

Taquitos de Pollo

Shredded Chicken Breast, Chipotle, Queso Chihuahua, Avocado Salsa

Aguacate Frito

Panko Crusted Hass Avocados, Vegan Chipotle Ranch

Grilled New York Steak Tacos

Grilled Black Angus New York, Slow Roasted Onions, Shredded Lettuce

Roasted Mushroom Bowl

Maitake, Portobello, Shiitake, Shredded Lettuce

Carnitas Burrito

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Shredded Lettuce with Cilantro

Place your orders at www.hernandostogo.com. Hernando’s is available for delivery via all major delivery services or pickup at 421 N Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

