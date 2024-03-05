Photo Credit: Richard Conde

World-renowned singer-songwriter, musician, actor, activist and 17-time GRAMMY-winner Sting performed with virtuosic bassist Christian McBride for Ralph Pucci’s 8th Annual Jazz Set, The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian to benefit non-profit JAZZ HOUSE KiDS.

Each year, Ralph Pucci transforms the 30,000 square-foot New York art and design gallery into a jazz club, and eight-time Grammy-winner and JAZZ HOUSE artistic director McBride invites a special guest to perform and converse with him for a truly unique and intimate musical evening.

Sting is the latest icon to have performed at the annual event, now in its 8th year, with past artists including Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Laurie Anderson, Gregory Porter, John Pizzarelli, and Esperanza Spalding. A talented group of JAZZ HOUSE KiDS students also joined Sting and McBride for the finale.

The event raised $800,000 on the night for JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, the nationally-acclaimed nonprofit that uses the power and legacy of jazz to give young people an artistic edge, providing access to world-class education and performances.

McBride and Sting have collaborated frequently over the years, including on Sting’s albums All This Time and Sacred Love, McBride’s album Conversations with Christian, and for a number of live performances.

