Shining A Light On Sun Safety: How MOTT50 And Gabby Luna Merge Fashion With UPF Protection

Photo Credit: Mott 50

The significance of sun protection cannot be overstated, particularly as we become more aware of the risks associated with prolonged exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. While sunscreen is a well-known defense against these dangers, the role of clothing in safeguarding our skin is often overlooked. This is where Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ clothing comes into play, offering a crucial layer of defense by blocking out 98% of the sun’s rays. This protection is especially vital considering that many people forget their skin can be vulnerable even under their clothes.

MOTT50, a brand founded to combine fashion with functional sun protection, has been at the forefront of this movement. To this point, MOTT50 derives its name from its origins on Mott Street in New York, with “50” representing its commitment to offering clothing with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 50+, ensuring high-level sun protection for its wearers.

Photo Credit: Mott 50

MOTT50’s journey of innovation and its evolution into a leader in the sun-safe fashion industry took a significant leap forward with the involvement of Gabby Luna. As Creative Director, Luna has been instrumental in steering MOTT50 towards new heights, blending style with substance and broadening the brand’s appeal in swimwear and beyond to workout sets, jumpers, and other ready-to-wear options. Under Luna’s visionary leadership, MOTT50 has not only become trendier and more versatile but the brand has successfully been acquired by Coolibar.

This partnership symbolizes a union of shared values and a mutual commitment to making sun safety a fashionable and integral part of everyday attire. Luna’s role was crucial in facilitating this significant transition, ensuring MOTT50’s legacy and mission continue to flourish under the Coolibar umbrella.

Photo Credit: Mott 50

The recent St. Barts collection, inspired by the luxurious, laid-back vibe of its namesake island, has enjoyed remarkable success. Comprising around 30 styles, the line was brought to life through a campaign shot in St. Barts, embodying the essence of sun-drenched leisure and elegance.

Photo Credit: Mott 50

Following this triumph, MOTT50 is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts with the Monroe line. Designed in collaboration between Luna and Coolibar’s creative director Arianne Zagar, the Monroe line will pay homage to ’90s nostalgia—a trend currently enjoying a revival. This collection promises a blend of chic, vintage-inspired aesthetics with the brand’s hallmark sun protection.

Photo Credit: Mott 50

Photo Credit: Mott 50

MOTT50’s dedication to UPF 50+ clothing addresses a crucial aspect of health and wellness, reminding us that our clothing choices can play a significant role in our overall sun safety strategy. With Gabby Luna at the helm, and now in partnership with Coolibar, MOTT50 is poised to continue its mission of providing stylish, sun-protective clothing in swimwear and beyond. Through innovative designs, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to its core values, MOTT50 stands as a testament to the fact that fashion and function can seamlessly blend, offering protection without sacrificing style.

