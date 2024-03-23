Naples Children & Education Foundation Invests a Record $33.2 Million
NAPLES, FL (March 23, 2024) – The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the esteemed organization behind the renowned Naples Winter Wine Festival, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the youth of Collier County through a groundbreaking investment of $33.2 million in over 50 non-profit organizations. These funds are directed towards supporting underprivileged and at-risk children, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s dedication to its youngest citizens.
This historic investment signifies a profound step forward in shaping the future of generations to come, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives aimed at addressing fundamental gaps in children’s services. Of the total sum, over $6.6 million has been allocated for traditional grants, with an additional $19.4 million earmarked for NCEF multi-year strategic initiatives. Furthermore, a significant portion of $7.2 million has been dedicated to funding future projects and strategic endeavors.
“The 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival broke all records, enabling us to provide the highest amount of funding ever for underprivileged and at-risk children in our community,” expressed Jacki Guinn, 2023-24 NCEF Grant Committee Chair. “We are thrilled to support these nonprofits in our mission of making a profound and sustaining difference in the lives of children in Collier County.”
A diverse array of 32 organizations received traditional grants, complemented by 19 additional agencies participating in NCEF’s multi-partner, multi-year strategic initiatives. These initiatives, which encompass early learning, healthcare, hunger, mental health, oral health, out-of-school time, and vision, are instrumental in ensuring the holistic well-being of every child in Collier County.
NCEF’s distinctive approach emphasizes collaboration among organizations and bridges public and private resources, serving as a beacon for community transformation. Each beneficiary undergoes a rigorous vetting process, with many leveraging the NCEF endorsement as a hallmark of excellence. The Blueprint Partner program further enhances this collaborative effort.
“Our strategic partners collaborate throughout the year to optimize funding, avoid duplication, and develop innovative programs aimed at delivering high-quality services to support local children,” remarked NCEF CEO Maria Jimenez-Lara. “The amount allocated for these multi-year initiatives is quite significant, reflecting our overwhelming belief in their impact and efficacy.”
The comprehensive list of beneficiaries underscores the breadth and depth of NCEF’s commitment to the community. Traditional grant recipients include esteemed organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, Children’s Advocacy Center, and YMCA of Collier County, among others. Meanwhile, strategic initiative partners span vital sectors like healthcare, mental health, and hunger relief, ensuring a comprehensive approach to child welfare.
The organization distributed a total of $6,639,000 in traditional funding to various recipients in the 2024-2025 period. Recipients include educational institutions, children’s advocacy centers, health organizations, and community support groups.
The funds were allocated to specific initiatives and blueprint partners as follows:
- Early Learning Initiative: Early Learning Coalition of SWFL received $200,000 in funding.
- Healthcare Initiative: FSU: College of Medicine, Healthcare Network received a total of $1,215,000 for the 2024-2026 period.
- Hunger Initiative: Midwest Food Bank, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, and Pan-Florida Challenge received a total of $497,000 for the 2024-2026 period.
- Mental Health Initiative: Various organizations including David Lawrence Centers, FSU: Col
lege of Medicine – Isabel Collier Read Medical Campus, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Healthcare Network, and NAMI Collier received a total of $8,604,000 for the 2024-2027 period.
- Oral Health Initiative: Healthcare Network and University of Florida: College of Dentistry received a total of $3,617,000 for the 2024-2026 period.
- Out-of-School Time Initiative: Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, Guadalupe Center, Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA), and The Immokalee Foundation received a total of $2,073,000 for the 2024–2025 period.
- Vision Initiative: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Florida Lions Eye Clinic, and Lighthouse of Collier received a total of $1,705,000 for the 2024-2026 period.
- Special Projects: Collier CARES, Early Learning Capacity Building, Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation – NCEF Early Childhood Development Center, and UF Lastinger Center for Learning – Math Matrix received a total of $1,469,000 in funding.
Looking ahead, the organization is poised to continue its trailblazing efforts in the coming years with a 2025 Committee of Chairs comprised of Nena and Bill Beynon, Debbi and Bill Cary, Denise and Brian Cobb, Shirlene Elkins, Valerie Boyd and Jeff Gargiulo, Libby and Rick Germain, Julia and Rob Heidt Jr., Barbie and Paul Hills, and Simone and Scott Lutgert. It promises to be another groundbreaking occasion where the community comes together to support and uplift those in need. Together, they continue build a brighter and more inclusive future for all.
The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is dedicated to enhancing the educational, emotional, and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. Through annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has positively impacted nearly 90 of the most effective nonprofits in the local community, serving over 300,000 children with essential services and resources.For additional information on the Naples Children & Education Foundation or the Naples Winter Wine Festival, please contact Lisa Juliano at lisa@napleswinefestival.com or 239-514-2239
