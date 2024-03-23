NAPLES, FL (March 23, 2024) – The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the esteemed organization behind the renowned Naples Winter Wine Festival, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the youth of Collier County through a groundbreaking investment of $33.2 million in over 50 non-profit organizations. These funds are directed towards supporting underprivileged and at-risk children, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s dedication to its youngest citizens.

This historic investment signifies a profound step forward in shaping the future of generations to come, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives aimed at addressing fundamental gaps in children’s services. Of the total sum, over $6.6 million has been allocated for traditional grants, with an additional $19.4 million earmarked for NCEF multi-year strategic initiatives. Furthermore, a significant portion of $7.2 million has been dedicated to funding future projects and strategic endeavors.

“The 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival broke all records, enabling us to provide the highest amount of funding ever for underprivileged and at-risk children in our community,” expressed Jacki Guinn, 2023-24 NCEF Grant Committee Chair. “We are thrilled to support these nonprofits in our mission of making a profound and sustaining difference in the lives of children in Collier County.”

A diverse array of 32 organizations received traditional grants, complemented by 19 additional agencies participating in NCEF’s multi-partner, multi-year strategic initiatives. These initiatives, which encompass early learning, healthcare, hunger, mental health, oral health, out-of-school time, and vision, are instrumental in ensuring the holistic well-being of every child in Collier County.

NCEF’s distinctive approach emphasizes collaboration among organizations and bridges public and private resources, serving as a beacon for community transformation. Each beneficiary undergoes a rigorous vetting process, with many leveraging the NCEF endorsement as a hallmark of excellence. The Blueprint Partner program further enhances this collaborative effort.

“Our strategic partners collaborate throughout the year to optimize funding, avoid duplication, and develop innovative programs aimed at delivering high-quality services to support local children,” remarked NCEF CEO Maria Jimenez-Lara. “The amount allocated for these multi-year initiatives is quite significant, reflecting our overwhelming belief in their impact and efficacy.”

The comprehensive list of beneficiaries underscores the breadth and depth of NCEF’s commitment to the community. Traditional grant recipients include esteemed organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, Children’s Advocacy Center, and YMCA of Collier County, among others. Meanwhile, strategic initiative partners span vital sectors like healthcare, mental health, and hunger relief, ensuring a comprehensive approach to child welfare.

The organization distributed a total of $6,639,000 in traditional funding to various recipients in the 2024-2025 period. Recipients include educational institutions, children’s advocacy centers, health organizations, and community support groups.