Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela have launched the second chapter in their collaborative journey. Presenting a gender-neutral eyewear collection that redefines the boundaries of design and craftsmanship. This collection, composed of 17 innovative pieces, highlights the seamless blend of tradition and futurism that both brands are celebrated for. Central to the collection are the avant-garde, temple-less designs, frames wrapped in luxurious leather, and the signature touch of four white stitches, showcasing the unique partnership.

The essence of this collaboration is captured in a striking campaign by Jordan Hemingway, where the eyewear is set against a fantastical, dream-like backdrop. This setting draws inspiration from a timeless, transatlantic journey, which also informs the narrative of the Maison Margiela Co-Ed Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. Through this campaign, the eyewear becomes a bridge between the real and the surreal, echoing the collection’s theme.

Delving deeper into the collection under the creative leadership of John Galliano, the MM101 and MM102 models stand out with their futuristic, organic design. These metallic, mask-like pieces are crafted to complement the contours of the face, pushing the envelope of traditional eyewear design. Notably, these models come with silver Glam Slam cases, setting them apart from the rest of the collection, which is presented in classic white cases.

The collection, which spans ten sunglasses and seven eyeglasses, explores the interplay of memory, instinct, and gesture in fashion. Crafted from acetate, these pieces are available in a range of signature colors including black, white, grey, cream, clear, and tortoiseshell, along with select styles in refined leather finishes of black, ivory, khaki, and blue.

To celebrate the launch, five unique activation spaces will be unveiled worldwide, offering an immersive experience that reflects the futuristic ethos of the collaboration. These pop-ups, characterized by their innovative design, create a vivid narrative that intertwines the identities of Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela. Highlighted by a performance that blends the lines between a robot and a human, these spaces offer a captivating exploration of emotion and technology, encapsulating the spirit of the collaboration.