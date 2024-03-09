HB
Fashion, News | March 9, 2024

Maison Margiela & Gentle Monster Launch Their Second Collaboration: An Incredibly Sleek Eyewear Collection

Fashion, News | March 9, 2024
Shelby Comroe
By Shelby Comroe

Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela have launched the second chapter in their collaborative journey. Presenting a gender-neutral eyewear collection that redefines the boundaries of design and craftsmanship. This collection, composed of 17 innovative pieces, highlights the seamless blend of tradition and futurism that both brands are celebrated for. Central to the collection are the avant-garde, temple-less designs, frames wrapped in luxurious leather, and the signature touch of four white stitches, showcasing the unique partnership.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster

The essence of this collaboration is captured in a striking campaign by Jordan Hemingway, where the eyewear is set against a fantastical, dream-like backdrop. This setting draws inspiration from a timeless, transatlantic journey, which also informs the narrative of the Maison Margiela Co-Ed Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. Through this campaign, the eyewear becomes a bridge between the real and the surreal, echoing the collection’s theme.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Delving deeper into the collection under the creative leadership of John Galliano, the MM101 and MM102 models stand out with their futuristic, organic design. These metallic, mask-like pieces are crafted to complement the contours of the face, pushing the envelope of traditional eyewear design. Notably, these models come with silver Glam Slam cases, setting them apart from the rest of the collection, which is presented in classic white cases.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

The collection, which spans ten sunglasses and seven eyeglasses, explores the interplay of memory, instinct, and gesture in fashion. Crafted from acetate, these pieces are available in a range of signature colors including black, white, grey, cream, clear, and tortoiseshell, along with select styles in refined leather finishes of black, ivory, khaki, and blue.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy Of Gentle Monster

To celebrate the launch, five unique activation spaces will be unveiled worldwide, offering an immersive experience that reflects the futuristic ethos of the collaboration. These pop-ups, characterized by their innovative design, create a vivid narrative that intertwines the identities of Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela. Highlighted by a performance that blends the lines between a robot and a human, these spaces offer a captivating exploration of emotion and technology, encapsulating the spirit of the collaboration.

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

  • Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
    Travel

    Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black