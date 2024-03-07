HB
Inside The Iconic Rolex Greenroom For The 96th Oscars

Adrienne Faurote
Inside The Iconic Rolex Greenroom For The 96th OSCARS

In the world of cinema — and as the official close to the award season — the Oscars are the pinnacle of achievement, celebrating the artistry and excellence of the film industry. This year, for the 96th Oscars, Rolex has once again curated the Greenroom, an exclusive space where nominees and presenters convene before taking the stage, transforming it into an immersive experience that transcends time and space.

In 2024, Rolex’s design for the Oscars Greenroom invites guests into a space that honors the vegetal world. Similar to last year’s design which paid tribute to nature and protecting the planet, the 2024 inspiration integrates elements of nature like organic structures and chlorophyll to forge a harmonious chromatic universe (in a green color palette again, of course). The detailed execution within this vegetal realm reflects the meticulous craftsmanship synonymous with Rolex, with shapes reminiscent of the fluting on watch bezels and the brushed metal surfaces of watch dials.

Inside The Iconic Rolex Greenroom For The 96th OSCARSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of RolexInside The Iconic Rolex Greenroom For The 96th OSCARSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

Sustainability has long stood at the forefront of Rolex’s initiatives, and the Oscars Greenroom always seems to echo the values. Utilizing materials like fibers, ceramic, and glass, all sustainably sourced, Rolex showcases exceptional craftsmanship that mirrors the brand’s watchmaking standards. This attention to detail and heritage not only reflects Rolex’s dedication to preserving the environment but also enhances the overall experience of the Oscars attendees.

Amidst the vegetal decor, the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in 18 ct Everose gold with a slate ombré dial takes center stage. Known for its prestige and crafted exclusively from precious metals, the Day-Date, with its emblematic President bracelet, is present in the Greenroom, solidifying its place in history, and paralleling the legendary status of iconic films. In fact, Rolex’s involvement with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2017 has deepened its ties to the film industry, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence, knowledge preservation, and the promotion of new talent. As the Exclusive Watch of the Academy and a Proud Sponsor of the Oscars, Rolex plays a pivotal role in celebrating and connecting audiences to the relationship between watchmaking and cinema craft.

Inside The Iconic Rolex Greenroom For The 96th OSCARSPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

For over fifty years, Rolex’s Perpetual Arts Initiative has been at the forefront of supporting the world’s most talented artists and leading cultural institutions. Through partnerships encompassing music, architecture, cinema, and the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, Rolex reaffirms its commitment to the arts.

