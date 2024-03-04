HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 4, 2024

How To Experience The Total Solar Eclipse In Style, According To HotelPlanner

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | March 4, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

See the moon glide between the sun and the earth like a superstar.

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, promises to be a breathtaking spectacle – even more magical than the event of 2017. Lasting longer and casting darker shadows across the sky, the total eclipse’s path will traverse the heartland of America, from Texas to Maine and extending into Canada.

Cities and national parks along the cosmic confluences’ trajectory, such as Hot Springs National Park and Cuyahoga Valley National Park, are bracing for an influx of visitors, with heightened hotel rates anticipated from April 5 to 8th, 2024. Travelers are expected to extend their stays, making this astronomical marvel a long weekend affair.

From luxurious accommodations to gourmet dining and spa services, these five premier star-gazing destinations in North America provide a harmonious blend of upscale amenities and stunning scenery, catering to individuals of all ages.

The Ritz Carlton Cleveland

For nearly four minutes, Cleveland will be enveloped in the coveted darkness of totality during the upcoming solar eclipse, and the city is gearing up for the occasion with various festivities. Among the highlights are viewing parties hosted at the Great Lakes Science Center, featuring onsite NASA experts, and at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which will launch eclipse weekend with an exclusive after hours museum event on April 4.

Downtown Cleveland’s Ritz-Carlton is pulling out all the stops with a specially-themed package tailored for the occasion. The package includes luxurious club-level accommodations with daily snack and beverage amenities and personalized concierge service. Guests will also receive commemorative solar eclipse glasses and can indulge in celestial cocktails at the hotel’s Turn Bar + Kitchen, a trendy industrial-chic establishment renowned for its local fare and smoked cocktails. Overlooking Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River through expansive windows, the 206-room hotel offers the eclipse package from April 5 to 9th.

Hotel Playa Mazatlán

While experiencing a total solar eclipse anywhere is an extraordinary experience, Mazatlán, Mexico, stands out as one of the prime locations to witness this phenomenon. Mazatlán offers over four minutes of totality on Mexico’s western coast and boasts the most dependable weather conditions for unobstructed, cloud-free viewing. Nestled along Playa Camaron, a lively sandy beach popular among tourists and locals alike for beachcombing, bodyboarding, and spectacular sunset vistas, this 400-room resort provides an array of amenities. Guests can enjoy six pools, including an adults-only pool and hot tub, ocean-view suites, and direct access to the beach, offering ample opportunities to witness the eclipse in comfort. The family-friendly resort features four on-site restaurants, including La Terraza, where guests can savor authentic Mexican cuisine against sweeping ocean panoramas.

Hotel Crescent Court

With Texas forecast to claim the top spot as the primary destination for tourists traveling to witness the eclipse, stylish travelers should look no further than the Hotel Crescent Court.

Located inside the vibrant heart of Uptown Dallas, Hotel Crescent Court boasts 186 recently renovated guest rooms and 40 suites, along with 17,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including an enchanting garden courtyard, a popular choice for weddings. Indulge in on-site dining options, such as the acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nobu, a Starbucks, and the Beau Nash cocktail lounge, offering over 30 world-class champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass, along with carefully crafted cocktails and local beers. Guests can also enjoy access to The Crescent Club, an exclusive private dining venue with dazzling views of downtown Dallas, and The Spa at The Crescent, a lavish 22,000-square-foot wellness retreat. Conveniently located minutes from Dallas Love Field and an array of dining and entertainment venues, Hotel Crescent Court epitomizes luxury and convenience in the heart of Dallas.

The Lake House on Canandaigua

For a truly uninhibited view of the ethereal scene of shadow and light, escape to New York’s Finger Lakes region and discover The Lake House on Canandaigua, poised beside the magnificent Lake Canandaigua. From the classic-modern main lodge to masterfully designed rooms dotted across the resort, guests experience luxury with a touch of old New England charm.

Indulge in locally sourced cuisine at the Rose Tavern, pamper yourself with holistic skincare treatments at the Spa, and unwind in the outdoor hot tub before taking a dip in the pool. Operating on geothermal power and committed to minimizing plastic usage, The Lake House preserves its pristine natural surroundings. A blend of old local flavor and modern amenities, the space offers a casually upscale retreat to enjoy the Finger Lakes and the region’s dynamic food scene.

The solar eclipse is a rare, awe-inspiring event that offers a unique opportunity to experience the wonder of the universe firsthand. Now is the perfect time to book one of these hotels using HotelPlanner’s easy-to-use booking platform and attractive hotel rates.

Haute Living recommends using its preferred hotel provider, HotelPlanner, for all your hotel booking needs throughout the year.

Written in partnership with Hollie McKay

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

Latest Story

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

Trending Articles

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
    Haute Partners

    Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

  • Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence
    News

    Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence

  • Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal
    Haute Partners

    Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal

  • Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black