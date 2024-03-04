How To Experience The Total Solar Eclipse In Style, According To HotelPlanner

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

See the moon glide between the sun and the earth like a superstar.

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, promises to be a breathtaking spectacle – even more magical than the event of 2017. Lasting longer and casting darker shadows across the sky, the total eclipse’s path will traverse the heartland of America, from Texas to Maine and extending into Canada.

Cities and national parks along the cosmic confluences’ trajectory, such as Hot Springs National Park and Cuyahoga Valley National Park, are bracing for an influx of visitors, with heightened hotel rates anticipated from April 5 to 8th, 2024. Travelers are expected to extend their stays, making this astronomical marvel a long weekend affair.

From luxurious accommodations to gourmet dining and spa services, these five premier star-gazing destinations in North America provide a harmonious blend of upscale amenities and stunning scenery, catering to individuals of all ages.

The Ritz Carlton Cleveland

For nearly four minutes, Cleveland will be enveloped in the coveted darkness of totality during the upcoming solar eclipse, and the city is gearing up for the occasion with various festivities. Among the highlights are viewing parties hosted at the Great Lakes Science Center, featuring onsite NASA experts, and at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which will launch eclipse weekend with an exclusive after hours museum event on April 4.

Downtown Cleveland’s Ritz-Carlton is pulling out all the stops with a specially-themed package tailored for the occasion. The package includes luxurious club-level accommodations with daily snack and beverage amenities and personalized concierge service. Guests will also receive commemorative solar eclipse glasses and can indulge in celestial cocktails at the hotel’s Turn Bar + Kitchen, a trendy industrial-chic establishment renowned for its local fare and smoked cocktails. Overlooking Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River through expansive windows, the 206-room hotel offers the eclipse package from April 5 to 9th.

Hotel Playa Mazatlán

While experiencing a total solar eclipse anywhere is an extraordinary experience, Mazatlán, Mexico, stands out as one of the prime locations to witness this phenomenon. Mazatlán offers over four minutes of totality on Mexico’s western coast and boasts the most dependable weather conditions for unobstructed, cloud-free viewing. Nestled along Playa Camaron, a lively sandy beach popular among tourists and locals alike for beachcombing, bodyboarding, and spectacular sunset vistas, this 400-room resort provides an array of amenities. Guests can enjoy six pools, including an adults-only pool and hot tub, ocean-view suites, and direct access to the beach, offering ample opportunities to witness the eclipse in comfort. The family-friendly resort features four on-site restaurants, including La Terraza, where guests can savor authentic Mexican cuisine against sweeping ocean panoramas.

Hotel Crescent Court

With Texas forecast to claim the top spot as the primary destination for tourists traveling to witness the eclipse, stylish travelers should look no further than the Hotel Crescent Court.

Located inside the vibrant heart of Uptown Dallas, Hotel Crescent Court boasts 186 recently renovated guest rooms and 40 suites, along with 17,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including an enchanting garden courtyard, a popular choice for weddings. Indulge in on-site dining options, such as the acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nobu, a Starbucks, and the Beau Nash cocktail lounge, offering over 30 world-class champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass, along with carefully crafted cocktails and local beers. Guests can also enjoy access to The Crescent Club, an exclusive private dining venue with dazzling views of downtown Dallas, and The Spa at The Crescent, a lavish 22,000-square-foot wellness retreat. Conveniently located minutes from Dallas Love Field and an array of dining and entertainment venues, Hotel Crescent Court epitomizes luxury and convenience in the heart of Dallas.

The Lake House on Canandaigua

For a truly uninhibited view of the ethereal scene of shadow and light, escape to New York’s Finger Lakes region and discover The Lake House on Canandaigua, poised beside the magnificent Lake Canandaigua. From the classic-modern main lodge to masterfully designed rooms dotted across the resort, guests experience luxury with a touch of old New England charm.

Indulge in locally sourced cuisine at the Rose Tavern, pamper yourself with holistic skincare treatments at the Spa, and unwind in the outdoor hot tub before taking a dip in the pool. Operating on geothermal power and committed to minimizing plastic usage, The Lake House preserves its pristine natural surroundings. A blend of old local flavor and modern amenities, the space offers a casually upscale retreat to enjoy the Finger Lakes and the region’s dynamic food scene.

The solar eclipse is a rare, awe-inspiring event that offers a unique opportunity to experience the wonder of the universe firsthand. Now is the perfect time to book one of these hotels using HotelPlanner’s easy-to-use booking platform and attractive hotel rates.

Haute Living recommends using its preferred hotel provider, HotelPlanner, for all your hotel booking needs throughout the year.

Written in partnership with Hollie McKay