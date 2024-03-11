HB
Celebrities, Fashion | March 11, 2024

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood’s Biggest Evening

Celebrities, Fashion | March 11, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Oscars, the pinnacle of the award season, concluded the 2024 series of award shows, elevating Hollywood glamour to unprecedented heights. As anticipated, the 2024 Oscars showcased some of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and at the iconic after-party, featuring designs from beloved designers such as Gucci and Dior to Saint Laurent and Prada, among others. This year’s fashion trends at the Oscars ranged from refined, classic silhouettes with a minimalist tone to dazzling ensembles that adorned the after-party red carpet. In the following, we reveal some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Oscars.

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Margot Robbie in Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Lily Gladstone in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Enzo Vogrincic in Loewe and OMEGA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Robert Downey Jr. in Saint Laurent and Jaeger-LeCoultre

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent/Getty Images

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent and Jaeger-LeCoultre

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Barry Keoghan in Amiri and OMEGA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AMIRI/Getty Images

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Anya Taylor-Joy in Jaeger-LeCoultre

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Matthew McConaughey & Camilla Alves McConaughey in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Dwyane Wade in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Halle Bailey in Off-White

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Sterling K. Brown in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Lily Aldridge in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Chris Evans in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Kirsten Dunst in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Glen Powell in TAG Heuer

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TAG Heuer

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Christopher Nolan in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Giveon in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Taylor Zakhar Perez in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Emily Blunt in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Courtesy

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Roger Federer in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Rose in Saint Laurent
From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
James Marsden in Dunhill

Photo Credit: Courtesy

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Anitta In Fendi
From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Greta Lee in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Amelia Gray in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Cillian Murphy in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Charles Melton in Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Joey King in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Mark Ronson in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Sydney Sweeney in Messika

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Messika

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Colman Domingo in OMEGA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA/Getty Images

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
America Ferrera in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

From The Oscars Red Carpet To The After Party: The Best Looks Of Hollywood's Biggest Evening
Salma Hayek-Pinault in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

Latest Story

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black