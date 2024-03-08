To close out Paris Fashion Week, Christian Louboutin captivated an audience with the Loubi Show, a mesmerizing showcase held at Le Trianon, an exquisite venue deeply embedded in the vibrant and historic Pigalle district. This area holds a special place in Louboutin’s journey, having been his home where he honed his craft.

This year, the spotlight was on the talented French choreographer and artistic director, Leo Walk, who was given full creative freedom for the event. Walk, known for his innovative fusion of contemporary dance and street hip-hop, presented a captivating performance centered around the themes of friendship and human connection. His choreography intricately narrated stories of joy, hope, and the celebration of life’s unpredictable nature, through a dance that resonated with every attendee.

The stage came alive with the presence of twelve dynamic dancers from Leo Walk’s ‘La Marche Bleue’ dance troupe, accompanied by two skilled musicians. Their performances were accentuated by the sparkling Christian Louboutin MJ Moc Loafers and the newly redesigned Miss Sabina sandals from the latest collection.

Adding to the spectacle, the visual artistry of French American artist Jan Melka set the tone with an innovative scenography. Melka’s use of body and volume inspired designs introduced a captivating three-dimensional aspect to the stage, utilizing groundbreaking techniques and materials. The ambiance was further enriched by the hauntingly beautiful melodies of Clara Cappagli and Armand Bultheel from Agar Agar, whose unique blend of French pop and electronic music filled the air with a palpable energy.

In a grand reveal, Christian Louboutin introduced the Women’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection in a striking peristyle setting. The designs seemed to float magically within red niches of a mirrored chrome box, creating an endless interplay of reflections and adding to the night’s allure.

The event was attended by notable figures such as Sabrina Elba, Yara Shahidi, Barbara Palvin Sprouse, Zoey Deutch, and many others, making it a night to remember.