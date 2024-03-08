HB
Fashion, News | March 8, 2024

Christian Louboutin’s The Loubi Show In Paris Was A True Work Of Art

Shelby Comroe
By Shelby Comroe

To close out Paris Fashion Week, Christian Louboutin captivated an audience with the Loubi Show, a mesmerizing showcase held at Le Trianon, an exquisite venue deeply embedded in the vibrant and historic Pigalle district. This area holds a special place in Louboutin’s journey, having been his home where he honed his craft.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

This year, the spotlight was on the talented French choreographer and artistic director, Leo Walk, who was given full creative freedom for the event. Walk, known for his innovative fusion of contemporary dance and street hip-hop, presented a captivating performance centered around the themes of friendship and human connection. His choreography intricately narrated stories of joy, hope, and the celebration of life’s unpredictable nature, through a dance that resonated with every attendee.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The stage came alive with the presence of twelve dynamic dancers from Leo Walk’s ‘La Marche Bleue’ dance troupe, accompanied by two skilled musicians. Their performances were accentuated by the sparkling Christian Louboutin MJ Moc Loafers and the newly redesigned Miss Sabina sandals from the latest collection.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Adding to the spectacle, the visual artistry of French American artist Jan Melka set the tone with an innovative scenography. Melka’s use of body and volume inspired designs introduced a captivating three-dimensional aspect to the stage, utilizing groundbreaking techniques and materials. The ambiance was further enriched by the hauntingly beautiful melodies of Clara Cappagli and Armand Bultheel from Agar Agar, whose unique blend of French pop and electronic music filled the air with a palpable energy.

In a grand reveal, Christian Louboutin introduced the Women’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection in a striking peristyle setting. The designs seemed to float magically within red niches of a mirrored chrome box, creating an endless interplay of reflections and adding to the night’s allure.

Photo Credit: Iulia Matei

The event was attended by notable figures such as Sabrina Elba, Yara Shahidi, Barbara Palvin Sprouse, Zoey Deutch, and many others, making it a night to remember.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

