Anatomy Fitness & Udonis Haslem Join Forces To Make A Change

Anatomy Fitness, the renowned Miami fitness concept, is thrilled to collaborate once again with NBA veteran and former Haute Living cover star Udonis Haslem and his Foundation, alongside Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, for the much-anticipated return of the #HourPushUpChallenge. Set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the new location of Anatomy Miami Beach, this event marks a pivotal moment in the fitness and philanthropic calendar of South Florida.

Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz for Haute Living

The #HourPushUpChallenge invites Anatomy members and guests to “work out for wishes,” directly benefiting the youth of Miami’s underserved communities. Participants will challenge themselves to complete as many push-ups as possible within one hour, with sponsors pledging monetary donations for each push-up achieved. Additionally, supporters can contribute through flat-fee donations on the event’s website, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

With nearly $400,000 raised in its last two editions and over $715,000 in the past five years, the #HourPushUpChallenge stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the shared goal of making a significant impact on the lives of local children. Udonis Haslem, alongside Anatomy and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, is determined to surpass previous years’ achievements, leveraging this event to foster hope and fulfill the wishes of children across the region.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

“The #HourPushUpChallenge symbolizes the strength of community and the power of collective effort. I’m proud to stand with Anatomy Fitness and our partners in pushing boundaries and making a tangible difference in the lives of children across South Florida. Together, we aim to not only reach but exceed our goals, ensuring this event’s growing impact year after year,” reveals Haslem.

Echoing this sentiment, the team at Anatomy highlighted their ongoing dedication to the South Florida community and positive change: “Our commitment to the South Florida community and to fostering positive change is at the heart of everything we do. The #HourPushUpChallenge is a testament to this commitment, and with the unwavering support of Udonis Haslem and our partners, we look forward to this event’s continued growth and success.”

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Norm Wedderburn, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, also shared his gratitude and optimism for the event’s potential: “The support from Anatomy Fitness, Udonis Haslem, and every participant in the #HourPushUpChallenge is invaluable. This event not only showcases incredible determination but also brings hope and joy to countless children, making their wishes a reality.”

As the #HourPushUpChallenge approaches, the Miami community and beyond are invited to join in this meaningful event, supporting a cause that stretches far beyond the physical challenges, towards creating lasting change and fulfillment of dreams for many children in need. To learn more or participate, click here.