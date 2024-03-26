HB
Celebrities, News | March 26, 2024

Anatomy Fitness & Udonis Haslem Join Forces To Make A Change

Celebrities, News | March 26, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Anatomy Fitness, the renowned Miami fitness concept, is thrilled to collaborate once again with NBA veteran and former Haute Living cover star Udonis Haslem and his Foundation, alongside Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, for the much-anticipated return of the #HourPushUpChallenge. Set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the new location of Anatomy Miami Beach, this event marks a pivotal moment in the fitness and philanthropic calendar of South Florida.

Anatomy Fitness & Udonis Haslem Join Forces To Make A ChangePhoto Credit: Michael Schwartz for Haute Living

The #HourPushUpChallenge invites Anatomy members and guests to “work out for wishes,” directly benefiting the youth of Miami’s underserved communities. Participants will challenge themselves to complete as many push-ups as possible within one hour, with sponsors pledging monetary donations for each push-up achieved. Additionally, supporters can contribute through flat-fee donations on the event’s website, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

With nearly $400,000 raised in its last two editions and over $715,000 in the past five years, the #HourPushUpChallenge stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the shared goal of making a significant impact on the lives of local children. Udonis Haslem, alongside Anatomy and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, is determined to surpass previous years’ achievements, leveraging this event to foster hope and fulfill the wishes of children across the region.

Udonis Haslem Anatomy
Marc Megna, Udonis Haslem, and Chris Paciello

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

“The #HourPushUpChallenge symbolizes the strength of community and the power of collective effort. I’m proud to stand with Anatomy Fitness and our partners in pushing boundaries and making a tangible difference in the lives of children across South Florida. Together, we aim to not only reach but exceed our goals, ensuring this event’s growing impact year after year,” reveals Haslem.

Echoing this sentiment, the team at Anatomy highlighted their ongoing dedication to the South Florida community and positive change: “Our commitment to the South Florida community and to fostering positive change is at the heart of everything we do. The #HourPushUpChallenge is a testament to this commitment, and with the unwavering support of Udonis Haslem and our partners, we look forward to this event’s continued growth and success.”

Udonis Haslem Anatomy
Andrew Weissman, Nicole Halkides, Udonis Haslem, Shareef Malnik, Emily Linett, and Jordan Niefeld

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Norm Wedderburn, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, also shared his gratitude and optimism for the event’s potential: “The support from Anatomy Fitness, Udonis Haslem, and every participant in the #HourPushUpChallenge is invaluable. This event not only showcases incredible determination but also brings hope and joy to countless children, making their wishes a reality.”

As the #HourPushUpChallenge approaches, the Miami community and beyond are invited to join in this meaningful event, supporting a cause that stretches far beyond the physical challenges, towards creating lasting change and fulfillment of dreams for many children in need. To learn more or participate, click here.

Related Articles

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
News

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

Latest Story

  • The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
    News

    The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

  • Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
    Haute Scene

    Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

  • The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
    Fashion

    The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

  • The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
    Haute Partners

    The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

  • Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
    Travel

    Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
News

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

Related Articles

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
News

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black