HB
Fashion, News | March 18, 2024

A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024

Fashion, News | March 18, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In an ode to the timeless allure of the French Riviera, Jimmy Choo introduces The Beach Collection 2024, a line that encapsulates the glamour, romance, and nostalgic elegance of eternal summer vacations. This latest collection from the iconic luxury brand is a testament to innovation and style, elevating beachwear to new heights of sophistication and versatility.

At the heart of The Beach Collection is the evolution of Jimmy Choo’s latest house code, Diamond. Drawing inspiration from the faceted beauty of the gemstone, the collection introduces dynamic prints that weave their magic across an array of pieces. From handbags to swimwear and soft accessories, each item captures the vibrant spirit and essence of the capsule collection, embodying the natural elegance and allure of the Riviera lifestyle.

A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Embracing natural textures, The Beach Collection 2024 marries timeless elegance with contemporary design. This season, the classic beach bag is reimagined, experimenting with color, scale, and silhouette to offer a fresh perspective on summer essentials. The collection’s commitment to innovation is evident in its use of materials and design, ensuring that each piece is both a nod to the past and a step into the future of fashion.

Among the standout pieces in the collection are the handwoven wicker version of the signature DIAMOND TOP HANDLE and the handstitched, fringed raffia BON BON bag. These pieces exemplify the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that are synonymous with the Jimmy Choo brand. Moreover, the styling potential of these elevated essentials extends far beyond the sands and shores, making them perfect for a variety of summer occasions, from casual get-togethers to glamorous soirées.

A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The Jimmy Choo Beach Collection 2024 invites fashion aficionados to dive into a world of luxury where the beach is not just a destination, but a state of mind. With pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night and shore to city, the collection offers a versatile and sophisticated approach to summer dressing. It’s an invitation to embrace the carefree spirit of the Riviera, where glamour and elegance meet the laid-back essence of beach life.

A Riviera Reverie: Jimmy Choo Unveils The Beach Collection 2024Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In this latest collection, Jimmy Choo continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury fashion, proving that style knows no limits, not even the beach. Whether you’re soaking up the sun on the Côte d’Azur or enjoying a sunset cocktail on a rooftop, The Beach Collection 2024 ensures that every moment is steeped in glamour and style, echoing the eternal romance and nostalgia of summer vacations.

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
    News

    Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

  • Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
    Top Main Featured

    Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

  • The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
    Fashion

    The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

  • Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
    Haute Partners

    Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
    Haute Auto

    Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black