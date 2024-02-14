Vanessa Noel Hosts Intimate Dinner For Mayor Eric Adams With The Noel Shoe Museum

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

Vanessa Noel’s dinner for Mayor Eric Adams was an intimate party at her East 64th Street townhouse. Among the first to arrive were the Mayor’s youngest brother, Bernard Adams, and his wife, Sharon. Cocktails were served in Vanessa’s new speakeasy and podcast bar located at the rear of her eponymous shoe boutique. Then, fifteen friends moved upstairs to the second floor, in the foyer of Vanessa’s residence, where rare objects from The Noel Shoe Museum collection were on display. The objects included Greta Garbo’s slippers, Turkish wood and mother-of-pearl bathing platforms, Sioux beaded leggings and moccasins (c. 1890), Chinese lotus shoes, Arlene Dahl‘s mary-janes, gold Versace sneakers donated by Danny Wegman, and a pair of the Mayor’s own dress shoes.

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner