HB
Haute Scene | February 14, 2024

Vanessa Noel Hosts Intimate Dinner For Mayor Eric Adams With The Noel Shoe Museum

Haute Scene | February 14, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

Vanessa Noel’s dinner for Mayor Eric Adams was an intimate party at her East 64th Street townhouse. Among the first to arrive were the Mayor’s youngest brother, Bernard Adams, and his wife, Sharon. Cocktails were served in Vanessa’s new speakeasy and podcast bar located at the rear of her eponymous shoe boutique. Then, fifteen friends moved upstairs to the second floor, in the foyer of Vanessa’s residence, where rare objects from The Noel Shoe Museum collection were on display. The objects included Greta Garbo’s slippers, Turkish wood and mother-of-pearl bathing platforms, Sioux beaded leggings and moccasins (c. 1890), Chinese lotus shoes, Arlene Dahl‘s mary-janes, gold Versace sneakers donated by Danny Wegman, and a pair of the Mayor’s own dress shoes. 

Mayor Eric Adams and NSM Founder Vanessa Noel

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

With Carolina Herrera on his left and the hostess on his right, Mayor Adams dined on fresh white asparagus topped with apple blossoms and baby microgreens. Then Noel’s signature dish, a rustic capellini with caviar (the plant-loving Mayor accepted seconds). Dessert was vegan chocolate cake baked by Blaine Caravaggio.

Among the guests, Noel Shoe Museum board members Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia and Mike Dean plus Steven Lari, Anne Cutbill Lenane, Jonathan Marder, Chantalle Meyers, Phillip Reecer, Gabrielle Rolon, Zachery Story, and Ted Taylor.

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

The Noel Shoe Museum celebrates the creativity and imagination of footwear throughout history, showcasing superb collaborations in fashion, art, and the culture of footwear with an emphasis on design, designers, and the manufacturing of footwear. While seeking a permanent home for its collection, the Museum presents exhibitions and events, including a series this coming summer in Nantucket.

NSM Board Members: Prince Dimitri, Carolina Herrera, and Michael Dean

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner

Related Articles

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips

By Mary Gibson

As the holiday season approaches, our celebrations call for beverages that are as memorable as the moments they accompany.

Latest Stories

  • MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
    Haute Scene

    MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

  • Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
    Haute Scene

    Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

  • The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
    Fashion

    The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

  • Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
    Top Main Featured News

    Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

  • Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

Trending Articles

Related Articles

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips

By Mary Gibson

As the holiday season approaches, our celebrations call for beverages that are as memorable as the moments they accompany.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black