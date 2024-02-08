Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sartiano’s

To kick off NYFW and to celebrate the opening of Valentino’s boutique on 98 Prince Street in SoHo, fashion enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs are in for a treat with the launch of the Valentino pop-up Café at Sartiano’s. This exciting collaboration, in partnership with Bond Hospitality and Sartiano’s, is an unparalleled fusion of fashion and fine dining in the heart of downtown New York.

Situated beneath the iconic Mercer Hotel and conveniently positioned across from the new Valentino boutique, Sartiano’s is the brainchild of hospitality veteran Scott Sartiano, renowned lifestyle architect and creator of New York’s exclusive private membership club, Zero Bond. Similar to Valentio’s rich Italian heritage, Sartiano’s is a modern Italian restaurant that promises to take guests on a culinary journey blending Italian tradition with new-world tastes and innovations – making the two brands the perfect pairing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sartiano’s

From February 7th to the 14th, the street-level café at Sartiano’s will transform into the official Valentino Café, enveloped in the enchanting Valentino Pink PP — a vibrant hue synonymous with the Maison’s spirit of creativity and femininity. The café’s exterior, including the awning and windows, will be custom-tinted in Valentino Pink PP, adorned with a poignant quote from Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli: “Love is the answer, always.” Inside, meticulous attention to detail will immerse guests in a pink-infused ambiance, elevating the dining experience to new heights.

The pop-up café will offer a special menu curated exclusively for the occasion, showcasing culinary creations that seamlessly blend traditional cuisine with contemporary flavors and innovations. Executive Chef Chris Lewnes, along with Culinary Director and three-time James Beard award winner Chef Alfred Portale, will present an array of dishes and light bites for guests to indulge in. Additionally, guests can savor a specialty cocktail crafted by Bond Hospitality’s Beverage Director Adam Baca, drawing inspiration from Valentino and Sartiano’s distinctive essence.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sartiano’s

With its fusion of haute couture and haute cuisine, the Valentino pop-up Café at Sartiano’s promises to be a culinary experience like no other — ultimately becoming the must-visit and go-to for the fashion industry this week in New York as NYFW unfolds.