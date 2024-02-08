Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue has set its sights on redefining luxury shopping in Beverly Hills with the grand opening of its new women’s store on Wilshire Boulevard. Unveiled on February 8, 2024, this highly anticipated six-level shopping destination spans approximately 130,000 square feet, offering an expertly curated selection of women’s designer ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, beauty, and accessories. This reimagined location marks a significant milestone for Saks Fifth Avenue as it solidifies its position as the quintessential destination for luxury fashion on the West Coast.

According to Larry Bruce, President of Saks Fifth Avenue stores, the brand is proud to reset the gold standard of luxury shopping in Beverly Hills. With a focus on personalized service and first-class experiences, Saks Fifth Avenue aims to transform its West Coast flagship into a lifestyle-centric shopping destination. The store’s strong relationship with the vibrant Beverly Hills community over the past 80 years serves as a testament to its commitment to providing an elevated luxury shopping experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

At the heart of the new destination is the expanded Fifth Avenue Club, a haven for personalized shopping and styling experiences. Featuring 15 luxurious private styling suites and a team of expert Saks Stylists, the Fifth Avenue Club provides best-in-class service in a highly personalized setting. Guests can enjoy curated wardrobe selections while taking in stunning views of the Hollywood Hills from the exclusive outdoor terrace.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

The store also offers a range of luxury services and experiences, including by-appointment beauty treatments, Saks.com Returns and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store, and a private jewelry viewing room with a hidden bar. Customers can indulge in beverage service throughout the store, including California-inspired cocktails and wines available via QR codes conveniently located on each floor.

Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

Saks Fifth Avenue’s new women’s store in Beverly Hills boasts a thoughtfully curated assortment of luxury women’s fashion and beauty, with a strong focus on designer ready-to-wear, shoes, and jewelry. The second floor features limited edition and one-of-a-kind pieces from world-renowned jewelry brands, while the third and fourth floors showcase designer collections from premier luxury brands. In collaboration with leading luxury fashion houses, the store features significant boutique spaces dedicated to each house, including Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and CHANEL.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

The store’s design, led by the Saks Fifth Avenue Store Planning and Design team in collaboration with Arcadis, pays homage to the building’s history while bringing Saks Fifth Avenue’s distinct brand identity to life. Highlights include vendor-designed shops throughout the store, a grand Regency-style marble staircase, and artful fixtures that create a visually stimulating shopping environment.

“We have created the ultimate luxury shopping destination in Beverly Hills,” states Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. “Our reimagined women’s store offers an expertly curated assortment of luxury women’s fashion and beauty alongside world-class services. With a preeminent selection of women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry, and accessories from the most sought-after names in luxury, we have created an elite experience that uniquely caters to the Beverly Hills customer and reinforces Saks Fifth Avenue’s position as a fashion authority.”

Indeed, Saks Fifth Avenue’s new women’s store in Beverly Hills is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing an unparalleled luxury shopping experience.