Fashion, News | February 26, 2024

Sabato De Sarno Makes His Dreams A Reality For The Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Sabato De Sarno Makes His Dreams A Reality For The Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Once again, Gucci stole the show this season as it debuted Sabato De Sarno’s sophomore collection for the Italian fashion House, further revealing Sarno’s vision for the brand. A brief digression: last week, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Sarno’s first at the helm of Gucci, made its way to Miami, giving us an up-close look at the collection — and it’s nothing short of impressive. The impeccable tailoring and pristine fabrics are what continue to elevate the collection and values that are clearly close to Sarno’s creative mind. There’s no doubt that Gucci now under Sarno’s direction is a 180 from what it was, but we are firm believers in the Sabato De Sarno era at Gucci.

For Sarno, the Fall/Winter 2024 collection is meant to show his fashion dreams becoming a reality: “Seek a small subversive gesture. View things from a perspective different from what is presumed most appropriate, not following the rules. This is my way of dreaming, without hurry, visualizing and stratifying aspirations as if they were the bricks of a house. In my fashion as in my dreams, the exercise is the same. Search within the folds for a void that wants to be filled. Look at the detail very closely, before feeling free to back away in pursuit of a broader perspective. Capture the extraordinary where the ordinary is expected. My dreams, as with my fashion, always converse with reality. Because I am not searching for another world to live in, but rather of ways to live in this world,” Sarno declares in the Gucci show notes.

Sabato De Sarno Makes His Dreams A Reality For The Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Thus, the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 collection explores the different (and incredibly dynamic) ways of dressing, balancing the right amount of minimalism and glamour. The collection is a masterclass in the art of coat-making, embodying a culture of exceptional craftsmanship and technique. With each garment, Gucci embarks on a meticulous journey from construction to completion, focusing on how fabrics move and how their colors shift when mixed with modern fibers.

Sabato De Sarno Makes His Dreams A Reality For The Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

This season, Gucci subverts traditional ready-to-wear norms, featuring coats with hidden buttoning and masculine silhouettes, alongside bombers, peacoats, and leather jackets. Lace is reimagined through cutting and reconstruction, while knitwear sparkles with sequins and crystal fringes. The collection’s palette challenges convention, blending untraditional colors harmoniously. Accessories, including a new top handle bag, equestrian-inspired boots, and unique jewelry, complement the attire, highlighting Gucci’s innovative fusion of heritage with contemporary flair.

Sabato De Sarno Makes His Dreams A Reality For The Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

If there’s one thing Sarno has accomplished it’s catapulting Gucci into another (remarkably modern) era, making it completely his own, yet without losing sight of the Gucci DNA.

