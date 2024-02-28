HB
Haute Scene, News | February 27, 2024

Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Palm Beach Gala Dinner Launches 2024 Pro-Am Tennis Tournament

Esly Davis
By Esly Davis
Michael Milken, John Barry, Daria Becker Barry, Charles J. Ryan

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted its annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida, part of a five-day event that combined the 2024 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and the PCF Pro-Am Tournaments.

Michael Milken

The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues took place over three days in Palm Beach, including the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament. The event concluded with three days of activities in Miami.

Ed Garden, Brooke Garden

The Palm Beach Gala Dinner at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum honored John and Daria Becker Barry and the Barry Family for their efforts in advancing new life-saving treatment options for prostate cancer patients. The gala featured a special musical performance by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and entertainment by world-renowned mentalist Oz Pearlman.

Bill Koch

Notable attendees included Mike Milken, Bill Koch, John Paulson, Howard Cox, Jenny Johnson, Cliff and Debbie Robbins, Larry Leeds and Ginger Feuer Leeds, and other influential personalities.

Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar

John Paulson

Benefactors for the 2024 Palm Beach event included Ed & Brooke Garden, Mackenzie Price, Ted & Dani Virtue, Bill Acquavella, and others. The event offered guests the opportunity to attend various salons, covering topics similar to those at the Global Conference but in more intimate settings.

Nima Sharifi, Kosj Yamoah, Chuck Ryan

Monica Seles

All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and the Golf Tournament funded PCF’s research efforts for the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer.

 

Igor Tulchinsky

The PCF has made significant contributions, including supporting Young Investigators, partnering with the VA for best-in-care treatments for U.S. veterans, promoting Team Science, and focusing on cutting-edge research in immunotherapy, the microbiome, and nutrition science.

Mackenzie Price

The 2024 PCF Pro-Am finals took place at The Breakers, with winners such as Pat Davidson and Giselle Asplundh in their respective groups.

Alicia Dahill, Dr. Herbert Wertheim

Larry Leeds, Ginger Feuer Leeds

For more information, visit www.pcf.org.

