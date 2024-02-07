HB
Passionate Palates: Culinary Charms for a Romantic Valentine’s Day

Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a romantic dining experience? In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most captivating restaurants, each carefully selected for their exceptional menus and warm ambiance. From intimate candlelit atmospheres to delectable dishes, embark on a gastronomic journey that promises to captivate the heart and palate alike. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or a hopeless romantic, join us in savoring the essence of romance through culinary delights, where each bite tells a tale of passion and each moment becomes a cherished memory.

LPM Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LPM Miami

Immerse yourself in a culinary love story with LPM Miami’s exclusive Valentine’s Day menu, ‘Je t’aime, moi non plus!’ – A Love Affair by LPM Restaurant & Bar priced at $195++. Crafted solely for this romantic occasion, the set menu unveils French interpretations of beloved aphrodisiacs such as oysters, truffles, and chocolate. Elevate your Valentine’s Day experience with a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of amour, promising an enchanting blend of flavors and an unforgettable celebration.

Indulge in an extended celebration of love at LPM Miami, where, alongside their specially crafted Valentine’s Day menu, a brand-wide, Brigitte Bardot-inspired dessert and cocktail special awaits you until the end of February. Conclude your romantic dinner on a sweet note with the Tarte Tropézienne à la Fleur d’Oranger ($18) – a luscious combination of buttery brioche filled with Orange Blossom Diplomat Cream, crowned with a delicate Craquelin and adorned with Pink Pralines. Elevate your experience with the limited-time specialty Cognac & Champagne Colada ($21), a French twist on the classic Pina Colada.

With a sister restaurant in Las Vegas, LPM Miami is the North American flagship for the globally renowned hospitality brand imbuing the Magic City with a unique joie de vivre.

Zucca

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zucca

An authentic Italian restaurant situated inside the St. Michel Hotel in Coral Gables, Zucca will mark Valentine’s Day with its annual homage to the Lucchetti Dell’amore, an enchanting Italian tradition. Drawing inspiration from the romantic gesture of couples placing padlocks on bridges and lampposts, and tossing away the keys to symbolize eternal and unbreakable love, Zucca invites you to partake in a celebration that transcends the ordinary, embracing the essence of timeless romance.

The special menu will be available for dinner on Wednesday, February 14, for $130 per person and include appetizer options of Phyllo Pastry Millefeuille with Lobster Tail and Sautéed Porcini Mushrooms or Fried Zucchini Flowers, a delicacy stuffed with goat cheese and sprinkled with truffle honey, along with entrees of Seabass on Salmon Roe Velouté served with Black Venere rice and asparagus, or Grilled Angus Filet Mignon accompanied by baby baked potato with cured pork jowl and “Caciocavallo” cheese. For dessert, guests will enjoy sweet endings like Homemade Italian Tiramisu and Chocolate Mousse, topped with crunchy hazelnut and raspberry sorbet.

Caviar Russe Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caviar Russe Miami

Forget chocolate and roses and choose pearls and bubbles this Valentine’s Day at Caviar Russe Miami. Nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel Miami in Brickell, this extension of the famed New York location presents a sophisticated blend of familiar staples artfully paired with Caviar Russe’s exclusive caviar selection. Elevate your romantic celebration with an indulgent experience that marries opulence and culinary finesse in the heart of Miami’s chic surroundings.

Those who want to go all out for their date will enjoy the intimate yet elevated space and a luxurious $495 tasting menu: starting with Select Osetra Caviar, buttery Diver Scallops served alongside caviar, and the restaurant’s signature Golden Egg with parmesan foam and caviar; followed by a choice of a playful and decadent foie gras, peanut butter & concord grape or truffle-kissed gnocchi, and a choice of halibut with chanterelle and caviar or juicy New York strip with truffle.

Ending on a sweet note, dessert offers a choice of chocolate, créme brûlée with caviar and madeleines. Immerse yourself in the lap of caviar-infused luxury, elevating your dining experience to new heights. Indulge in the romantic ambiance as you raise glasses filled with effervescent bubbly or enjoy the crisp chill of frozen vodka, creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate love and romance this Valentine’s Day.

Chateau ZZ’s

Photo Credit: Courtesy of

Savor an enchanting Valentine’s Day at the historical Chateau ZZ’s, located in the heart of Brickell. This iconic hotspot invites you to relish a lavish four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $225, crafted to elevate your romantic evening. Begin your romantic feast with table-side guacamole, followed by tantalizing offerings like tuna tostada and coconut snapper ceviche. Indulge in the rich flavors of sweet corn elote and New York strip made al pastor for a sumptuous main course.

Cap off your romantic evening with a delectable dessert dilemma – choose between the irresistible mango cheesecake or the decadent chocolate fudge cake, or better yet, savor the sweetness of both. Elevate your celebration of love at Chateau ZZ’s, where each exquisite dish and historic setting weave together to create an enchanting Valentine’s Day.

Delilah Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delilah Miami

Step into the enchanting world of Delilah Miami, an intimate modern-day supper club nestled along the Brickell Bay Boardwalk, offering the perfect setting for a romantic Valentine’s Day rendezvous. This Valentine’s Day, savor the magic with their exclusive Valentine’s Pre-Fixe Lovers Menu ($210/person), curated by the culinary wizardry of Executive Chef Daniel Roy.

Indulge in shared delicacies like the delectable Potato and Caviar, featuring 50 layers of potato, Kaluga caviar, crème fraiche, and chive. Elevate your evening with starters like the Citrus Cured Wahoo, followed by sumptuous entrees such as the Stone Axe Farm Manhattan, highlighting white truffle, parsnip puree, foie demi-glace, and chive oil.

Conclude your romantic soiree with the exquisite Tiramisu, a symphony of mascarpone chantilly, espresso liqueur-soaked crepes, and macerated berries. Delilah Miami invites you to revel in an unmatched celebration of love, where glamour, culinary excellence, and romance intertwine for an extraordinary Valentine’s Day celebration.

MILA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MILA

Elevate your Valentine’s Day celebration with a vibrant and flavorful experience at MILA, the Mediterranean-Asian haven where love meets culinary excellence. Offering both indoor seating at $150 per person and al fresco indulgence at $195 per person, MILA invites you to savor a journey through izakaya-style dining. Delight in tapas and raw bar creations, including edamame hummus, potato millefeuille, sashimi, and hamachi crudo that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

As the evening unfolds, relish in ‘Mediterrasian’ delights with main courses featuring the exquisite flavors of black cod, wagyu skirt steak, and a curated selection of assorted sushi. Concluding on a sweet note, the pièce de résistance is the Manjari chocolate mousse, adorned with cocoa sponge cake, yuzu candied jam, and miso ice cream. MILA beckons you to a lively and enchanting Valentine’s Day celebration, where the fusion of Mediterranean and Asian influences creates an unforgettable feast for the senses.

Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay

Ignite the flames of love this Valentine’s Day at Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, the latest gem in Miami’s dining scene. Having made its grand debut on February 2nd, 2024, Lucky Cat invites you to experience an extraordinary date night in an ambiance inspired by the 1930s drinking clubs of Tokyo and the Far East.

As you step into this upscale Asian open kitchen and late-night bar lounge, let the ambiance set the stage for a culinary love affair. Delight in the expertly crafted fusion of Asian small plate classics, Robata grills, sushi, and sashimi, each dish emanating a shared dining experience at the center of your table. This Valentine’s Day, Lucky Cat invites you to revel in an evening of love, where signature drinks, soulful melodies, and intimate conversations converge in an atmosphere that echoes the forbidden allure of illegal jazz music, late-night dancing, rare whiskeys, and indulgent street food. Make your Valentine’s Day truly special and let Lucky Cat weave the perfect tapestry for your unforgettable celebration of love.

