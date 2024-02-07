Norton Museum Gala Raises Nearly $4 Million

Photo Credit: ShutterstockThe Norton Museum of Art, located in the heart of West Palm Beach, Florida, recently celebrated a spectacular evening of art and philanthropy at its Annual Gala and Gala Auction. The glittering event, held on Sunday, February 3rd, saw the convergence of nearly 800 art enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters, all coming together to champion the museum’s mission of fostering creativity, education, and community engagement. Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

Under the esteemed patronage of Ghislain d'Humières, the Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, the Norton Museum of Art achieved an astounding milestone, raising nearly four million dollars in support of its curatorial, learning, and community outreach programs.

Before the Gala, the Norton Museum hosted ArtBeat, a lively pre-event gathering that set the tone for an evening of luxury and creativity. Amidst vibrant music and energetic vibes, guests witnessed iconic artist Kenny Scharf unveil the final piece of his acclaimed KARBOMBZ! series, surrounded by a burst of colors and textures. The soirée, attended by luminaries like Kenny Scharf, Firooz Zahedi, and Beth DeWoody, epitomized the convergence of art, culture, and community, fostering connections and conversations that transcended traditional boundaries.

The Gala Auction included a stunning collection of over 45 beautiful artworks from top artists like Ghada Amer, Sol LeWitt, Robert Lugo, and Louise Nevelson. These pieces, chosen from renowned galleries like Gagosian, Lehmann Maupin, Karma, and White Cube, fascinated art lovers and collectors alike. The auction, conducted by the prestigious Sotheby's, showcased a diverse array of artistic expressions, ranging from the evocative strokes of Harold Ancart to the bold compositions of George Condo, Ann Craven, and Anna Weyant.

The 2024 Gala Auction stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and generosity of its supporters, whose contributions have enriched the Norton Museum of Art and its mission. Their steadfast support ensures that the transformative power of art continues to inspire and uplift communities for generations to come.

