News | February 7, 2024

Norton Museum Gala Raises Nearly $4 Million

News | February 7, 2024
Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz

Photo Credit: ShutterstockThe Norton Museum of Art, located in the heart of West Palm Beach, Florida, recently celebrated a spectacular evening of art and philanthropy at its Annual Gala and Gala Auction. The glittering event, held on Sunday, February 3rd, saw the convergence of nearly 800 art enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters, all coming together to champion the museum’s mission of fostering creativity, education, and community engagement.Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

Under the esteemed patronage of Ghislain d’Humières, the Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, the Norton Museum of Art achieved an astounding milestone, raising nearly four million dollars in support of its curatorial, learning, and community outreach programs. Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

Before the Gala, the Norton Museum hosted ArtBeat, a lively pre-event gathering that set the tone for an evening of luxury and creativity. Amidst vibrant music and energetic vibes, guests witnessed iconic artist Kenny Scharf unveil the final piece of his acclaimed KARBOMBZ! series, surrounded by a burst of colors and textures. The soirée, attended by luminaries like Kenny Scharf, Firooz Zahedi, and Beth DeWoody, epitomized the convergence of art, culture, and community, fostering connections and conversations that transcended traditional boundaries.

Michael Macaulay

Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

The Gala Auction included a stunning collection of over 45 beautiful artworks from top artists like Ghada Amer, Sol LeWitt, Robert Lugo, and Louise Nevelson. These pieces, chosen from renowned galleries like Gagosian, Lehmann Maupin, Karma, and White Cube, fascinated art lovers and collectors alike. The auction, conducted by the prestigious Sotheby’s, showcased a diverse array of artistic expressions, ranging from the evocative strokes of Harold Ancart to the bold compositions of George Condo, Ann Craven, and Anna Weyant. Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

The 2024 Gala Auction stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and generosity of its supporters, whose contributions have enriched the Norton Museum of Art and its mission. Their steadfast support ensures that the transformative power of art continues to inspire and uplift communities for generations to come.

Firooz Zahedi, Beth DeWoody, and Kenny Scharf

Photo Credit: Capeheart Photography

Seiko's THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko's THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world's largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That's Inspiring Diplo's Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That's Inspiring Diplo's Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo's life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami's cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

