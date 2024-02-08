Juan Estefan – Entrepreneur, CEO, and Wine Aficionado

How did you get your start in the wine & spirits business?

I’ve been in the liquor industry pretty much my entire adult life. I started up at Bacardi Rum in the marketing department when I was 17 years old and worked with them for 15 years. When I left Bacardi, I worked for Dana Imports, helping them to build the brands in their portfolio. But what happens sometimes — often — is that brands run out of money. So, I left and managed some other rum and vodka brands before opening my own company and brand, JE Wine & Spirits, in 2018. My brand is something that nobody can take away from me, something that I can have and build on my own. Long story short, today I handle 11 liquor brands like Avorza Vodka, etc., and three years ago, I launched 7 y Michi wines.

What inspired the name?

The name 7 y Michi Wines comes from my grandfather; it’s actually a family story. My grandfather was a professional gambler, and he used to play a game very similar to Blackjack, called “Siete Media” in Spanish, or “seven and a half.” When he put down the last card to get seven and a half, Siete Media, he would say “Siete Michi” because it brought him good luck. He said he won like this 60 or 70 percent of the time by saying this. When I was born, he was one of the luckiest gamblers ever — he even bought a house gambling. So, when I was born as Juan Emilio Estefan, he gave me the nickname Michi. I got lucky in life, like he did, because of that nickname; he was an extremely fortunate and very humble person.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Juan Estefan