HB
Haute Scene, News | February 2, 2024

Inside Warner Music Group’s Annual Pre-Grammy Bash

Haute Scene, News | February 2, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
(L-R) Ty Dolla $ign and Janelle Monáe

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Music
Warner Music Group threw its annual Grammy kickoff celebration last night at Citizen News in Los Angels, honoring the company’s 2024 Grammy-nominated artists and songwriters.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Orville Peck

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

Those artists include Janelle Monáe, Fred again.., Burna Boy, Zach Bryan, Skrillex, Gorillaz, Brandy Clark, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Metallica, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Laufey, and more.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Cher

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Music

Attendees included performers Charli XCX and Teddy Swims; Warner Music Group Grammy-nominated artists Bebe Rexha, Brandy Clark, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, and Lauren Daigle; Special guests Cher, AJ McLean, Alicia Creti, Amanda Reifer, Baby Tate, Benson Boone, Braeden Lemasters, Breland, Brent Smith, Cole Preston, Daniel Seavey, Darren Barnet, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Minnette, Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge, Fally Ipupa, Flyana Boss, GAYLE, Heidi Klum, Imagine Dragons, Jake Shane, Jake Wesley Rogers, James Charles, Jeleel, Jesse Rutherford, Joey Zauzig, Josh Groban, Kaliii, Kehlani, Mark Ronson, Michelle Branch, Mike Shinoda, Mnelia, Myke Towers, Nessa Barrett, Orville Peck, Pheelz, Polina Goudieva, R3 DA Chilliman, Royal & the Serpent, RUEL, Skai Jackson, Sofia Reyes, Sophie Powers, Storm Reid, Tayla Parx, The Marías, Tiffany Haddish, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Sofia Richie Grainge

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

Charli XCX and Teddy Swims gave live performances at the star-studded event, produced by the Warner Music global events team, featured exquisite design utilizing wood paneling, floral installations, and a spectacular stage build-out – transforming Citizen News into a mid-century loft inspired night club.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Bebe Rexha

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

The evening included a fully sustainable vegetarian/vegan menu curated by Chef Evan Funke’s Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf. And, as a special treat, Warner Music icon Cher’s glamorous new ice cream brand Cherlato hosted their first-ever Ice Cream Parlour, spotlighting a variety of flavors including a special recipe by Cher’s mother.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Teddy Swims

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

Guests sipped on specialty Casamigos cocktails including a Picante Margarita and Casa Paloma. Casamigos was also featured in VIP bottle service throughout the night.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Darren Barnet

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black