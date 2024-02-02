Inside Warner Music Group’s Annual Pre-Grammy Bash

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Music

Warner Music Group threw its annual Grammy kickoff celebration last night at Citizen News in Los Angels, honoring the company’s 2024 Grammy-nominated artists and songwriters.

Those artists include Janelle Monáe, Fred again.., Burna Boy, Zach Bryan, Skrillex, Gorillaz, Brandy Clark, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Metallica, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Laufey, and more.

Attendees included performers Charli XCX and Teddy Swims; Warner Music Group Grammy-nominated artists Bebe Rexha, Brandy Clark, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, and Lauren Daigle; Special guests Cher, AJ McLean, Alicia Creti, Amanda Reifer, Baby Tate, Benson Boone, Braeden Lemasters, Breland, Brent Smith, Cole Preston, Daniel Seavey, Darren Barnet, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Minnette, Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge, Fally Ipupa, Flyana Boss, GAYLE, Heidi Klum, Imagine Dragons, Jake Shane, Jake Wesley Rogers, James Charles, Jeleel, Jesse Rutherford, Joey Zauzig, Josh Groban, Kaliii, Kehlani, Mark Ronson, Michelle Branch, Mike Shinoda, Mnelia, Myke Towers, Nessa Barrett, Orville Peck, Pheelz, Polina Goudieva, R3 DA Chilliman, Royal & the Serpent, RUEL, Skai Jackson, Sofia Reyes, Sophie Powers, Storm Reid, Tayla Parx, The Marías, Tiffany Haddish, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.

Charli XCX and Teddy Swims gave live performances at the star-studded event, produced by the Warner Music global events team, featured exquisite design utilizing wood paneling, floral installations, and a spectacular stage build-out – transforming Citizen News into a mid-century loft inspired night club.

The evening included a fully sustainable vegetarian/vegan menu curated by Chef Evan Funke’s Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf. And, as a special treat, Warner Music icon Cher’s glamorous new ice cream brand Cherlato hosted their first-ever Ice Cream Parlour, spotlighting a variety of flavors including a special recipe by Cher’s mother.

Guests sipped on specialty Casamigos cocktails including a Picante Margarita and Casa Paloma. Casamigos was also featured in VIP bottle service throughout the night.

