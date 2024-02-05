Grammy Glamour: Spotlight on Spectacular Hair Looks of the Night

As the curtains fell on the 66th Grammy Awards last night, the captivating hair transformations of music’s brightest stars were brought to life by the skilled hands of celebrity stylists armed with OLAPLEX products. The stage was set for a dazzling display of stunning, rich hair colors and playful “French girl” styles, as the likes of Lana Del Rey, Chrissy Teigen, and Bebe Rexha graced the red carpet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

OLAPLEX Global Ambassador and renowned celebrity colorist, Jacob Schwartz, collaborated with the talented singer Lana Del Rey to rejuvenate her luxurious chocolate-brown hair. The look was described as “sultry, timeless rich brown” with lighter ends.

“Lana has fabulous dream hair and so much of it. She never uses extensions. Her hair just does what you tell it to do,” said Jacob. “I do her roots pretty frequently, but we don’t always color the bottom. Instead, the ends will end up looking lighter, almost naturally.”

Photo Credit: Vanessa Schneider (OLAPLEX)

HOW JACOB USED OLAPLEX FOR LANA’S TIMELESS BROWN SHADE:

“I started with her base color, and then we used a lighter color on the front and a darker color on the roots. I keep that on for 30 minutes, but while that’s sitting we’ll use OLAPLEX Nº.2 Bond Perfector as a standalone treatment and kill two birds with one stone. That was rinsed out, and then I shampooed her hair with the OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and conditioned it with the OLAPLEX 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask. I let that sit for 10 minutes just to add extra moisture. Then, I blow-dried her hair and used the OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother and OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil on her ends.”

For Lana and his other clients, Jacob gives them the OLAPLEX Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask to use at home between appointments to keep hair hydrated and healthy.

OLAPLEX PRODUCTS USED:

OLAPLEX Nº.2 Bond Perfector (Professional Line)

OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

OLAPLEX 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask (Professional Line)

OLAPLEX Nº. 6 Bond Smoother

OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil

OLAPLEX Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

OLAPLEX Global Ambassador and renowned celebrity colorist, Tracey Cunningham, collaborated with Bebe Rexha to enhance her iconic bleach-blonde hair, infusing it with added depth through a subtle shift to a slightly darker tone. The result beautifully captures a “Brigitte Bardot vibe,” reflecting a timeless and alluring aesthetic

“She’s still very blonde, but we did it slightly darker, so her natural color comes through,” said Tracey.

HOW TRACEY USED OLAPLEX FOR BEBE’S BLONDE:

“First, we did her base, and while that was on, I used OLAPLEX Broad Spectrum Chelating Treatment and got it ready for highlights. Then, I shampooed it with OLAPLEX Nº.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, gave her a little conditioning treatment with the OLAPLEX 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask, and did her highlights. After, I glossed her with Redken Shades EQ and put OLAPLEX Nº.2 Bond Perfector on the ends. I also always give her OLAPLEX Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask to use at home to give her an extra moisture boost.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Schneider (OLAPLEX)

OLAPLEX PRODUCTS USED:

OLAPLEX Nº.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

OLAPLEX 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask (Professional Line)

OLAPLEX Nº.2 Bond Perfector (Professional Line)

OLAPLEX Nº. 6 Bond Smoother

OLAPLEX Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Renowned celebrity hairstylist Irinel De León collaborated with Chrissy Teigen to craft a delightful and whimsical Grammy look, showcasing a playful yet sophisticated French girl-inspired bob. The hairstyle exudes an “Effortless French Girl” charm, perfectly capturing the essence of laid-back elegance.

“Chrissy’s hairstyle is an ode to the modern and classic French girl hair. We wanted it to look very feminine by incorporating natural textures. Since the dress is a little playful, we wanted the hair to feel similar,” said Irinel. “Chrissy’s hair is currently in a bob which is a trend we’re seeing a lot of lately. It also encompasses some of her natural texture which is super popular.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Schneider (OLAPLEX)

HOW IRINEL USED OLAPLEX FOR CHRISSY’S PLAYFUL BOB:

“I prepped Chrissy’s damp pair with the OLAPLEX Nº. 6 Bond Smoother to reduce frizz and flyaways on the carpet. I focused mainly on mids to end and comb through for even distribution. Next, I used the OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist on the roots and ends for added lift, volume, and heat protection. Then, I blow-dried the hair with a 1 1/2-inch boar bristle round brush and the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer and concentrator attachment. I made sure to lift the air up from the root for extra body and volume. After blow-drying each section, I set the hair in 1 1/2-inch velcro rollers and secured it with a duck-bill clip. I left the hair set and rollers for 10 to 15 minutes and released. Next, I sprayed the hair with Balmain Texturizing Hairspray throughout for extra body and volume. Then finished the style with OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil and scrunched oil into the end of the hair to mold the ends into the shape I wanted them to sit in.”

OLAPLEX PRODUCTS USED:

OLAPLEX Nº. 6 Bond Smoother

OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil

OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist