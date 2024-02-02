HB
Enclave & Key Launches the Celebrity Poker Tour Following 2023 Success

With the incredible success of their inaugural event in August of 2023, Enclave & Key is thrilled to announce the launch of the Celebrity Poker Tour (CPT), a series of eight high-stakes poker tournaments featuring renowned celebrities, content creators, and pro-athletes such as Bryce Hall, Tana Mangeau, Bill Pulte, Austin Ekeler, and more. The first event of the 2024 season kicks off on February 8th, promising an exciting night of competition and entertainment.

Building upon the momentum of the Enclave Celebrity Poker Invitational in August, which garnered over 150,000 live stream viewers and generated massive social media buzz, CPT elevates the concept to a whole new level. Partnering with PokerGo, the series will bring together top A-list talent for eight unforgettable events, all taking place in Las Vegas throughout 2024.

“This is not about poker, it’s about conflict. Somebody is going to win, and somebody is going to lose every 90 seconds or so, such is the nature of cards. However, we are making sure that the people behind those cards are competitive and entertaining to create the most must-watch poker games of all time”, said CPT founder, Blake Wynn.

The February 8th event promises an even more impressive roster of players with names currently being announced every day on their Instagram (@celebritypokertour). These talented individuals will not only compete for a significant prize pool, but also entertain viewers with their charismatic personalities and competitive spirit.

To keep the audience engaged even further, CPT has partnered with Fliff to offer a free-to-play platform for viewers to predict who will make it to the final table of nine players as well as be crowned champion of Invitational II of the Celebrity Poker Tour.

Captivating post-elimination interviews will be held by influential financial coach and entrepreneur, Kelly Ogbonna, owner of TradeIT. Keeping the party going in-studio, players will be treated to an unbelievable cocktail selection provided by Klutch Vodka, Just Shots, and Rémy Martin. CPT will also be awarding the champion an iconic LOUIS XIII cognac bottle, fully engraved alongside two crystal glasses.

With its innovative format, engaging platform, and star-studded line-ups, the Celebrity Poker Tour is poised to become a major force in the world of poker. The series promises to entertain existing fans while introducing the game to a whole new audience, ultimately contributing to the continued growth of poker as a global phenomenon.

Mark your calendars and tune in to watch the official launch of the Celebrity Poker Tour on February 8th live on PokerGo’s Youtube at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST.

Written in partnership with Enclave & Key

