Dylan Blake Kapneck And General Contractors Design Group Provide Total Luxury Design-Build Services, All Under One Roof

Photo Credit: Dylan Kapneck

Building or remodeling a home is a very complicated matter, especially in the luxury or high-end markets. Almost everyone knows a horror story or two about a major home project gone wrong, resulting in a waste of time and resources. Most of the time, things go wrong in the merging stage between the interior designer’s concept and the contractor building it. It then turns into a blame game, where the designer may blame the contractor for not properly executing, while the contractor blames the designer for a faulty design.

Either way, it’s the client who gets caught in the middle, suffering financial loss and major disappointment, especially since they are often incredibly excited about their dream home.

Dylan Blake Kapneck, founder and CEO of The General Contractors Design Group Inc. (GCDG), takes a unique approach to ensuring client satisfaction through the flawless completion of these kinds of projects. A true design-build firm, GCDG is dually licensed, both in interior design and general contracting. This allows it to provide one-stop, all-in-one services to clients in the luxury segment, who pay top dollar and expect only the best level of service and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Dylan Kapneck

According to Dylan, a single entity holding both licenses reduces the chance of errors and miscommunication during the merge process. It is also more cost-efficient for the client, as they are paying one firm instead of two or more. A licensed general contractor and nationally recognized interior designer, Dylan has been familiar with both industries since childhood, having been the second generation of an award-winning remodeling company. With him at the helm, GCDG’s capable in-house design team has combined experience of over a century. To date, he has overseen hundreds of projects throughout South Florida, focusing on major remodeling renovations.

Photo Credit: Dylan Kapneck

Another major benefit GCDG brings to its clients is its deep industry relationships. The company is an authorized dealer of more than 100 different product lines, including cabinets, flooring tiles, countertops, window treatments, furniture, lighting, and more. It deals directly with the manufacturers, eliminating the middleman and getting direct accessibility to worldwide luxury materials, with the benefit passed on directly to the client. This also gives GCDG unparalleled sourcing capabilities, so it can find the exact furnishings that its clients are looking for. This integrated, all-in-one model allows GCDG to oversee and execute the entire project from beginning to end, ensuring success and providing a better overall experience to its clients.

GCDG has studios in Downtown Miami and Palm Beach, while its flagship design center is in Boca Raton, which is almost at the midpoint between the two cities, which are well known for their luxury housing markets.

Photo Credit: Dylan Kapneck

At the age of nine, Dylan started his first business venture. He says his passion for business originates from his early exposure to the industry. From childhood, he recalls visiting projects and manufacturing facilities, which ignited his desire to be a part of that world. As he grew older, he saw the gap in the market for integrated design-build solutions, which led him to found GCDG as a way to bring innovation to the space.

This spirit of innovation has led GCDG to implement virtual reality 3D modules and its state-of-the-art video wall at the Boca Raton design center. These give clients a more realistic and technology-enabled way to see and experience their new home, even before it is built. GCDG’s extensive catalog database of items and materials is integrated into this preview, ensuring realism and accuracy from simulation to finished product. Once the space has been rendered and conceptualized, the items can be selected from the comfort of the design center and then implemented into the design concept in real-time. These design concepts are done-to-scale and ready for the GCDG team to also take on the construction phase of the project.

Dylan shares that he worked with a client who was brought to tears twice – first upon experiencing the conceptualized home in VR and second upon entering the home after it was completed.

Photo Credit: Dylan Kapneck

“Our company’s philosophy is to design with passion and build with integrity. We aim to put the clients first and place ourselves in their shoes,” Dylan says. “Many clients love being involved in the process, and they absolutely deserve to see the design they’ve approved turn into reality exactly as they’ve envisioned it. We also aim to be a trusted partner to our clients, providing them with sufficient options and guidance throughout the journey. One reason we enjoy what we do is the relationship that we develop with our clients. I love meeting with them and working with them, with many becoming my friends at the end of the day. We look forward to working with more homeowners in South Florida, helping them reinvent their homes – from beginning, middle, to end.”

Written in partnership with Tom White