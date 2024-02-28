Each season, the Dior show marks the start of Paris Fashion Week – ultimately starting the week off with incredible energy. Ahead of the show this season, Haute Living went behind the scenes with style icon and visionary behind the famed @thefashionguitar, Charlotte Groeneveld, to see how she gets ready for the Dior show and some of her go-to Dior bags, and more.

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau/Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through how you get ready for the show?

CHARLOTTE GROENEVELD: I always arrive from New York the morning of the show and usually go straight to Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris to unpack and prepare to get ready. Today, I had some free time in the morning so I went for a walk, which I love after a red-eye since I know my day will be long and hectic. It gives me creative inspiration and some coffee to go.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HL: How are you deciding what to wear — and what’s your look vibe this season?

CG: Usually, I do a fitting with Dior in New York, and together with the team we decide which look works best. I like to think I am easy to do a fitting with because I know exactly what I like and don’t like for myself — so, I am out within the hour. Sometimes in the past, we selected a look from the runway and it always works out. Never wore a Dior look I didn’t like.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld/Jeff Thibodeau

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HL: What essentials do you always take to the show?

CG: The bags aren’t always big enough, so the real essentials only such as ID, credit card, invitation, lip balm, gum, and if it fits in, I love to bring my little Leica, and a portable charger.

HL: What are your favorite Dior handbags right now?

CG: The large Dior Toujours in black and the Lady Dior.

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau

HL: What is your favorite hotel in Paris and go-to restaurants?

CG: My home away from home at the moment is the Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, and there happens to be a Matsuhisa in the hotel which is one of my all-time favorites! I also love Lou Lou’s and Costes, or Bistro Paul Bert, Hemming-way Bar, or Chez Allard.

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau

HL: What looks from the Dior show did you love?

CG: I absolutely loved the boots and hand jewelry. It’s hard to give favorite looks, but I think all the evening looks towards the end of the show I loved the most. It was serving a sophisticated youthful but mature woman and I think that’s what Dior in my mind stands for.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior