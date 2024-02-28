HB
Fashion, News | February 28, 2024

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week

Fashion, News | February 28, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Each season, the Dior show marks the start of Paris Fashion Week – ultimately starting the week off with incredible energy. Ahead of the show this season, Haute Living went behind the scenes with style icon and visionary behind the famed @thefashionguitar, Charlotte Groeneveld, to see how she gets ready for the Dior show and some of her go-to Dior bags, and more.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Jeff Thibodeau/Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through how you get ready for the show? 
CHARLOTTE GROENEVELD: I always arrive from New York the morning of the show and usually go straight to Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris to unpack and prepare to get ready. Today, I had some free time in the morning so I went for a walk, which I love after a red-eye since I know my day will be long and hectic. It gives me creative inspiration and some coffee to go.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HL: How are you deciding what to wear — and what’s your look vibe this season?
CG: Usually, I do a fitting with Dior in New York, and together with the team we decide which look works best. I like to think I am easy to do a fitting with because I know exactly what I like and don’t like for myself — so, I am out within the hour. Sometimes in the past, we selected a look from the runway and it always works out. Never wore a Dior look I didn’t like.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld/Jeff Thibodeau

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte Groeneveld

HL: What essentials do you always take to the show?
CG: The bags aren’t always big enough, so the real essentials only such as ID, credit card, invitation, lip balm, gum, and if it fits in, I love to bring my little Leica, and a portable charger.

HL: What are your favorite Dior handbags right now?
CG: The large Dior Toujours in black and the Lady Dior.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Jeff Thibodeau

HL: What is your favorite hotel in Paris and go-to restaurants?
CG: My home away from home at the moment is the Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, and there happens to be a Matsuhisa in the hotel which is one of my all-time favorites! I also love Lou Lou’s and Costes, or Bistro Paul Bert, Hemming-way Bar, or Chez Allard.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Jeff Thibodeau

HL: What looks from the Dior show did you love? 
CG: I absolutely loved the boots and hand jewelry. It’s hard to give favorite looks, but I think all the evening looks towards the end of the show I loved the most. It was serving a sophisticated youthful but mature woman and I think that’s what Dior in my mind stands for.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon Charlotte Groeneveld Before The Dior Show During Parsi Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

