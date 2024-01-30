Photo Credit: beats1/Shutterstock.com

A comprehensive guide to good eats leading up to Super Bowl Sunday in Sin City.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts

PRIME: Award-winning, four-star celebrity chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten invites guests to experience the ultimate kickoff to Big Game Weekend at his first ever Fountain Side Brunch at PRIME Steakhouse at Bellagio. Available exclusively on Sunday, February 11 from 10 am – 1 pm, the indulgent brunch menu features culinary delights such as King Crab Benedict with Caviar Hollandaise, A5 Wagyu Rib Eye Steak & Eggs adorned with Salsa Verde Butter, and Bread Pudding Suzette with Orange Confit & Pecans. PRIME’s exquisite Fountain Side Brunch will also feature festive, playful cocktails and the most iconic view on the Strip.

Hidden Casamigos Speakeasy – A Gem Within ARIA: Step into a world of hidden sophistication and style at ARIA’’s Casamigos Speakeasy from February 9-11. With low lighting, opaque windows, and Gatsby-inspired decor, The Casamigos Speakeasy represents a bygone era where guests can savor cocktails while listening to the soulful tunes of a jazz trio. At the heart of this experience lies the Casamigos bar, where a skilled mixologist awaits to craft a signature cocktail exclusively for each guest. While all guests are invited to the Casamigos Speakeasy secluded within the property’s Resort Club Lounge, it’s a secret that only the discerning few will uncover through exploring the property and finding hidden gems around every corner.

StripSteak by Michael Mina: Indulge in a delightful 2-course brunch experience featuring an assortment of appetizers including Crispy Hamachi Nori Tacos, Ahi Tuna Poke, along with entrees such as ‘Elvis’ Brulee French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, and more, all curated by Chef Michael Mina. The Big Game Brunch at StripSteak is available on Sunday, February 11, with seatings available between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Morimoto: Internationally acclaimed chef and star of “Iron Chef America”, Masaharu Morimoto will be hosting an extraordinary Omakase dinner experience at his eponymous restaurant at MGM Grand February 9-11. The Omakase dinner will feature a five-course menu designed to showcase the finest seafood, beef and globally sourced ingredients curated by Chef Morimoto himself. Specially selected sake and wine pairings, including offerings from the chef’s own vintages, will complement the meal.

Craftsteak: Top Chef personality and James Beard Award-winning Chef Tom Colicchio is debuting a special steakhouse experience at Craftsteak at MGM Grand February 9-11. The dinner will feature a four-course menu showcasing Kumamoto Oysters topped with Imperial Caviar, Bone Marrow, Rohan Duck or Prime Tenderloin Medallions, and finish with a Creamy Citrus Delight dessert. A curated world wine pairing is also available to complete the experience.

ARIA PatisseriePhoto Credit: MGM Resorts

ARIA Patisserie Giant Chocolate Football Display: The Patisserie at ARIA Resort & Casino has taken the Big Game to delicious new heights. Stop by to check out a giant chocolate football, made with over 1,000 pounds of dark and milk chocolate, with 50 pounds of fondant for the laces. The football of all footballs is over 10 feet long with a 5-1/12” foot diameter, and took ARIA’s culinary team over 230 hours to complete.

Bel-Aire Lounge, Clique Hospitality’s chic cocktail lounge at the newly opened Durango Casino & Resort, will set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon of sports and socializing during football’s Big Game. The luxurious new Bel-Aire Lounge will transform into a thrilling sports haven with a lively viewing atmosphere, theater-style setup featuring 10 HDTVs; a massive projector screen to catch all the action; and state-of-the-art sound system. Bel-Aire Lounge will offer food and beverage packages priced starting at $250 per person, which include Bel-Aire’s unlimited/all-inclusive game day selections. Bel-Aire Lounge’s food and beverage packages will include elevated tailgate fare such as wings, a customizable nacho station, a hot dog station, sliders and more; a carving station with herb-crusted roast beef tenderloin and flame-grilled Wagyu sliders; alongside favorites like chicken empanadas, rigatoni alla vodka, and sides like crispy fries, Caesar salad and spring mix with assorted dressings.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn will offer an all-you-can-eat package and bottomless bar options from 2:30 p.m. through the end of the game on Sunday, Feb. 11. La Cave’s Big Game menu will feature ahi tuna poke with cucumber, cilantro and mango aioli, loaded tater tots topped with sour cream, bacon and brown gravy, chicken wings served with frank’s hot sauce and sweet chili sauce, Angus mini burgers with mushroom duxelle and chipotle aioli, plus desserts and more. The bottomless bar offerings will include a wide variety of beers, sommelier select wines and spirits. La Cave’s all-you-can-eat package is priced at $195 per person and bottomless bar options can be added on for an additional $115 per person.

CRUSH, Morton Group’s American grill at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, will celebrate Big Game Sunday with butler-style table side selections starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The menu will include game day favorites like pulled BBQ pork sliders served with coleslaw, lollipop chicken wings with gorgonzola fondue, Mexican street corn featuring queso fresco and chili powder, Italian sausage pizza topped with pepperoncini and red peppers, garlic parm fries, along with desserts of cookies, cupcakes and macarons. Packages will start at $149 per person and go up to $249 per person to include an all-you-can drink bar package.

Proper Eats Food Hall will be offering an all-you-can-eat-and-drink tailgate package starting at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 11 to help football fans flocking to the valley to celebrate the big game. Packages will start at $200 and reservations can be made online here. Guests over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet and watch the big game at reserved spaces in the Proper Bar area of ARIA’s own high-end dining destination. With kickoff at 3:30 p.m., guests will have plenty of time to try Proper’s wide variety of mouth-watering options like the Mic Drop pizza from Pizzaoki made with fresh dough topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and pepperoni; the smash burger sliders from Lola’s Burgers made with double patties, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and Russian dressing on warm buns; or the signature Seoul Bird sliders from Seoul Bird made with crispy double fried chicken, lettuce and red onion, signature sauce and kewpie mayo all nestled in a soft and toasty potato buns. All of these options pair excellently with a wide variety of specialty cocktails from Proper Bar, each hand-crafted to complement offerings from a specific venue. Packages start at $200, will include all-you-can-eat-and-drink food and beverage options available from 2 p.m. up until the game ends.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower will kick off the hometown Big Game with elevated game day bites, exciting viewing parties and more available throughout the weekend. PT’s Wings & Sports and View Lounge will offer “Tailgate Buffet” food and beverage packages. Serving groups of two to 10 guests, the football fare will include pizza, signature chicken wings, french fries, beer and more. Additional game day bites and beverage selections will be available for purchase. Fans may enjoy the Big Game broadcast while dining, with the game to be shown on state-of-the-art LED video walls and numerous LED TVs. The STRAT will toast to the game with specialty Don Julio cocktails, available at REMIX Lounge, 108 Drinks, View Lounge and PT’s Wings & Sports from Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11. Offerings will include Don Julio Blanco margarita with lime, agave nectar and sea salt, priced at $12; Don Julio Reposado paloma with grapefruit, lime, agave nectar, sea salt and sparkling water, priced at $13; Don Julio Añejo Old Fashioned with grapefruit bitters, agave nectar and grapefruit, priced at $15; and shots of Don Julio 1942, available for $19.42.

Borracha Mexican Cantina, located in Green Valley Ranch, is known for its lively, celebratory atmosphere, making it the perfect place to cheer on your favorite team during the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 11. The beloved Mexican restaurant features more than a dozen large HDTVs for prime game day viewing. Seating may be reserved with a minimum food and beverage purchase of $125 per person. Sports watchers will be able to enjoy Borracha’s delectable dishes such as the nachos, layered with jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo, arbol salsa, sour cream, pickled red onions and jalapeños, with the choice to add al pastor chicken or carne asada steak; carne asada steak tacos topped with chopped sweet onion, cilantro and a house chimichurri sauce; and braised short rib birria served with pickled red onion, cotija cheese, fresh lime and served with beans and rice. Reservations can be made on Borracha’s website or by calling (702) 617-7190.

Photo Credit: Mike Kirschbaum/Clique Hospitality

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, is set to host a viewing party for the big game, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The lounge will have multiple HDTVs positioned throughout the lounge, ensuring guest the best views to root for their team. The experience will also offer a curated themed drink menu, exclusive packages, photo opportunities and giveaways to add to the fun. Gameday bites will be provided by the renowned New York eatery Junior’s at Resorts World. The all-you-can-eat menus will include the “Halftime Munchies,” with classic Buffalo wings, deli sandwiches, homemade steak fries and onion rings, priced at $125; and “Overtime Drive,” featuring loaded potato pancakes, homemade chicken tenders, charbroiled mini cheeseburgers, steak fries and onion rings, priced at $165 per person. Table reservations are available for groups of five or more with a $175 per person beverage minimum. The party will continue after the game with a live DJ performance. The DJ will start spinning records at 10 p.m. and will continue to keep the party going until the venue closes. Reservations can be made by visiting the website.

Eight Lounge will help football fans can catch the Big Game live at Eight’s viewing party for an unforgettable gameday experience, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. Guests can get their game on in style at Eight Lounge while enjoying some of the venue’s signature cigars and cocktails. Open seating is available at the venue’s bar, but for those looking for a guaranteed VIP experience, reservations with $150 per person beverage and cigar minimums will be available. Cocktails and bottle service pair excellently with Eight’s magnificent collection of cigars, available from over 150 brands in a variety of sizes and flavors. Eight also offers the service of professional cigar sommeliers to help guests find the ideal cigar to pair with their beverage. Once the game ends, the party will start with a live performance from Eight Lounge regular DJ Coffin Candy to keep the post-game celebration running late into the night.

CliQue Bar & Lounge prepares to go the distance with football fans in town for the Big Game. Starting on Thursday, Feb. 8, the lounge will be offering live entertainment every night leading up to Sunday, Feb. 11 when it will host its Big Game viewing party. Starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, CliQue’s game-time viewing party will provide fans with an ideal environment to catch all of the football championship action. Guests can enjoy game day bites like beef empanadas made with tender Wagyu beef, sofrito and roasted tomato sauce; chipotle buffalo chicken tenders, served with tomatillo ranch and fresh vegetables; truffle pasta with peas, smoked ham, truffle cream and parmesan; a game day veggie platter with jalapeño hummus, carrots, celery and cucumbers; and donuts with Nutella sauce and blueberry compote, among others. After the game, guests are invited to continue the party with DJ Patrick Cornett as he keeps the energy rolling into the early hours of the morning. Bar seating is available to the public on a first-come first-serve basis, and table reservations are available with minimums beginning at $1,500.

Prestige Club Lounge at The Venetian- For guests looking for a certain level of luxury, Prestige Club Lounge is the ultimate enhancement to any stay. This exclusive upgrade offers a private Prosecco check-in, complimentary continental breakfast, evening appetizers, cocktails, and spectacular views of the Strip. As a bonus, on Sunday February 11, Prestige Club Lounge guests can watch the Big Game high atop the 36th floor in The Venetian tower or the 23rd floor of The Palazzo tower complete with an open bar and all-you-can-eat game day bites. Festivities begin with Happy Hour at 3 p.m.

Photo Credit: David J Crewe/Clique Hospitality

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails has big plans for Big Game weekend with rocking live entertainment Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. Then, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, the Big Game viewing festivities will kick off with a Game Time viewing party. Guests can catch all of the on-field action while enjoying a limited-time game day including mouth-watering options such as Wagyu sliders, made with a hand-pressed Wagyu beef patty, bacon jam, aged white cheddar and secret sauce; sweet potato fries with harissa spice and tzatziki sauce; bbq chicken quesadillas made with grilled chicken, barbecue and house ranch; and game day nachos made with nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado crème served over crisp, warm tortilla chips, among other game day bites. Bar seating is available to the public on a first-come first-serve basis, and table reservations are available with minimums beginning at $3,000.

Brera Osteria – In addition to Brera Osteria’s regular menu, football fans can catch every play on five TVs decked out in the dining room and snack on some big game a-la-carte specials including Brera Wings, Charred Spanish Octopus, Eggplant Parmigiana, Squash Blossoms, Pizza, and Meatballs; two-hour premium bar package available for $100.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano – Next to the game itself, the menu plays a big part in football’s biggest day. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano is serving up the flavors of Italy with several pizza selections, Porchetta Sliders, Prime Beef Sliders, Crispy Friend Lasagnette, Crudo di Manzo, and Crudo di Salomone. The all-you-can-eat menu includes three hours of food and two hours of select drinks, beer, and a well bar; doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Bouchon – Join Bouchon for all-you-can-eat favorites with gameday classics like Buttermilk Fried Chicken and a whole roasted Newman Farms Pig at halftime; all-you-can-drink beers, Sommelier selected wines, and well drinks also available. $299 per person plus tax and 20% gratuity.

Photo Credit: 81 82 Group

Juliet Cocktail Room – The big game will be brought to life on not one but two 20-foot HD projectors, complimented by 10 additional TVs around the room. Doors open at 2:00 p.m.

Buddy V’s Ristorante – Join Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro for Buddy’s Big Game Bash on Sunday, February 11 at Buddy V’s Ristorante beginning at 2 p.m. Arrive hungry as Buddy is serving up a plethora of endless Italian bites including hot wings, ravioli fritti, truffle cheese fries, sausage and peppers and Italian sandwiches, plus Buddy’s Big Game dessert platter. Bottomless beverages including buckets of beer, house wines, and well and specialty cocktails are also available; cost is $150 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), guests must be 21+ for lounge and bar seating.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Award winning New York burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is offering football fans Big Game Blitz packages with a four-course menu spread out over four quarters including unlimited snacks, wings, craft burgers, sandwiches, CrazyShakes® and spirits starting at $200 – $349 for premium liquor (plus tax and gratuity).

HaSalon – HaSalon by Eyal Shani is throwing The Big Game Soiree: Touchdown in the City of Lights which will boast football excitement in a comfortable living room style setting with TVs set up throughout. The elevated menu includes cleverly named and created dishes such as HaSalon LV One Decker Corned Beef, not your regular NYC deli sandwich, I Know Its Controversial, But It Might Be The Best Caesar Salad You Ever Had, Potato Full of Herself, Tomato Pizza, and Half Spatchcok Jdori Chicken; doors open at 2:30 p.m. and reservations are recommended.

WAKUDA – Get ready for a culinary touchdown at WAKUDA for the Big Game. Experience the taste blitz with standout dishes including Spicy Miso BBQ Wings, Katsu Sandwiches, and more. Take your game plan to the next level with King Crab Nori Tacos and Foot-Long Wagyu Dogs, flawlessly paired with top-tier sake and beer selections. Immerse yourself in the action while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere from WAKUDA’s Lounge or Strip-side Terrace.

Yardbird – Yardbird is ready for football’s biggest game with food and drink specials, comfy seating in the lounge, and big screen TVs to catch all the action. Sofas for six, can be reserved for a minimum food and beverage spend of $1,200, seats in the lounge/$150 per person, and barstools/$150 per person (excludes taxes, fees, and gratuity). Food specials for the group include pulled pork loaded waffle fries, All-American sliders, Head-to-Head Biscuits Thrown Down featuring crispy chicken with pepper relish vs short rib biscuit with BBQ sauce, along with bubbles, buckets, and bourbon.

Mas Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila Score big on game day at Mas Por Favor’s Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-7 p.m. Catch every thrilling moment of the game while staying refreshed with the $50 per person open bar package. Reserve a table for you and your team with a minimum spend ranging from $200-$300, guaranteeing you prime seating for the ultimate viewing experience. The speakeasy will also be offering a $50 food sampler inclusive of four tacos, boat-sized nachos, and three rolled tacos. In addition to the open bar package, buckets of beer (6) will be available for $20. For reservations or more information, visit masporfavorlv.com.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge While the teams are warming up, join La Neta Cocina y Lounge for its Pre-Bowl Party Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the restaurant will open an hour earlier to pregame. Enjoy food and drink specials, including $5 draft beers, $6 shots, and $60 Large Margs, made with a whole bottle of tequila, while waiting to see who this year’s champion team will be! After brunch, the Big Game will be played on the TVs in the lounge while a DJ spins to add to the excitement. Guests are encouraged to wear their team’s jersey to receive a free shot on the house! For reservations or more information, visit lanetacocina.com.

Honey Salt, located in Summerlin, is gearing up for the Big Game with their Super Sunday Touchdown Package. Available for $239 as a dine-in or to-go offering, the Touchdown Package feeds 8 and includes Summerlin Crudité, Backyard Beef Sliders, Biloxi Boneless Fried Chicken, Twice Baked Potato Skins, Mac N’ Cheese and Short Rib Chili. Fans can add Honey Salt’s famous Brookie & Cookies for $23 and Hennessy Punch for $125.

KYU, inside the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, offering Asian-inspired, wood-fired dishes inspired by global travels. Fans can visit the recently opened restaurant to enjoy Vegas-only dishes including Royal Golden Chicken, Scallop Gyoza and Wagyu Tartar along with signature cocktails and non-alcoholic options from the bespoke cocktail menu. KYU exudes a chic atmosphere that’s perfect to enjoy the day before the game or after to celebrate the big winner.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino is hosting a Big Game viewing party at Ike’s Bar and The Sports Book. Tickets are available for $75 per person and includes a seat in one of the viewing areas, two drink tickets and all you can eat buffet to enjoy during the game. Gametime buffet bites include hot dogs, beer brats, Swedish meatballs, chips and salsa, wings, sandwiches, and Jack Daniel’s pecan bread pudding.

Photo Credit: – Anthony Mair

Electra Cocktail Club – Fans won’t miss a minute of the action courtesy of the 40-foot HD screen that covers an entire wall, plus additional TVs set up throughout the venue. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and Electra will be turning up the excitement throughout the day with giveaways and games, including Squares with a 2-3:30 p.m. For game day, there will be a $200 food and beverage minimum per person. Guests are invited to keep the celebration going after the game courtesy of a DJ from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Silverton Casino Lodge Get ready for the ultimate touchdown experience at Silverton Casino’s ‘Big Game’ Tailgate Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Silverton parking lot. Watch the action unfold on the giant screens while also enjoying a lineup of top-notch food vendors to elevate the tailgate experience. Plus, attendees can enjoy bottomless drinks for $50. For more information, or to purchase bottomless drink tickets, please visit silvertoncasino.com.

BrewDog Las Vegas is doing it big for a super celebration on the Strip. Viewing spots inside the taproom or from the rooftop bar offer guests the opportunity to sip craft beer, indulge in the best bar bites and cheer on their team in the ultimate game-ready environment. Throughout the day, enjoy a live DJ, football four square games, an LED dancer halftime show to keep the hype going, and once the champion gets the W, there will be an after party with a reverse happy hour and lots more. Tables for two to eight people are welcome to book tables and take advantage of the unlimited food and beverage package starting at $250 per person.

The Tavern, the energetic and upscale bar and restaurant paired with the Fontainebleau Las Vegas sportsbook, is hosting The Big Game Viewing Party, which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. Complimentary admission into The Tavern with an open premium bar and an unlimited dining menu upgrade available. Premium and VIP seating, including couch and lounge seating, surrounded by a 180-degree LED video wall will be available, with reservations starting at $350 per person in the main dining room. For reservations, please email TavernManagement@fblasvegas.com. For parties of eight to 10 people, or VIP luxury couch seating, please email RestaurantGroupDining@fblasvegas.com.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas On Game Day, both restaurants will both feature a $200 all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktail package that includes a $75 food credit. Guests can book these experiences at caesars.com/superbowl.

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience will host a patio party on Feb. 11 for $200 per person that includes a bucket of four beers per table, snacks and a prix fixe all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink menu. Fans can book this experience at caesars.com/superbowl.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas will offer an all-you-care-to-eat package starting at $195.95, with the option to add all-you-care-to-drink for an additional $99.99 on Game Day. The exclusive private dining room experience starts at $395.95 and includes a five-course prix fixe menu and all-you-care-to-drink for 10 to 12 people. Fans can book these experiences at caesars.com/superbowl.

The Piano Bar at Harrah’s Las Vegas will offer piano seating starting at $250 and a table for two starting at $300 on Feb. 11. The packages also include all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink. Guests can book this experience at caesars.com/superbowl.

Guy Fieri is bringing the world’s best tailgate to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip behind the High Roller Observation Wheel and The LINQ Promenade, adjacent to CAESARS FORUM. On Sunday, Feb. 11, more than 15,000 fans can enjoy one of the largest food festivals and musical performances from Dustin Lynch and Diplo for free at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate.