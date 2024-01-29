HB
The First-Ever Reserve Cup Presented By Richard Mille Is Set To Take Place In Miami — Here's Everything ...

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Reserve Padel

Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel, in collaboration with Miami HEAT superstar, Jimmy Butler — both Haute Living Haute 100 Miami 2023 members — has just announced the debut of the first-ever Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille, set to take place in Miami, Florida, this February. The event will showcase the pinnacle of padel, a rapidly growing racquet sport, and will be a fusion of top-tier entertainment, exceptional dining, curated shopping, and lavish indulgences. Fourteen of the world’s best padel players will compete in an exhilarating 3-day padel showcase from Thursday, February 8th through Saturday, February 10th, 2024. The tournament will be hosted at Reserve Padel Miami Seaplane, the flagship location situated on an island of reclaimed land beneath the MacArthur Causeway.

Wayne Boich

Photo Credit: Reserve Padel

Boich expressed his excitement, saying, “I am humbled by the chance to bring what I believe to be the pinnacle of padel to the United States, showcasing the epitome of this exciting sport alongside the world’s top players and premier entertainment. Having spent the last 18 months laying the groundwork at Reserve leading up to this pivotal event, launching Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille in Miami is a testament to the vision we’ve worked diligently to bring to life.”

Jimmy Butler

Photo Credit: Reserve Padel

Butler, an avid padel enthusiast, will partner in this year’s Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille and serve as a dedicated team captain for one of the two participating teams. “Miami is in for something special. I’m thrilled to be a part of this global Padel movement with Wayne, both as a partner and as a team captain of the Reserve Cup. I’ve seen Padel come a long way over the last couple of years, and I’m very excited for the future of the sport. Looking forward to this tournament, which will be a lot of fun and great for the city of Miami,” notes Butler. Joining him as the second team captain is New York Yankees Legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The tournament has attracted the world’s top padel players, with fourteen out of the top twenty global players confirmed to participate, including the leading #1, #3, and #4 teams in the world.

MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter added, “I am thrilled to join forces with Wayne and Jimmy as a team captain for the inaugural Reserve Cup, bringing this exclusive padel event to Miami. Witnessing the top competitors in any sport perform at their peak is always unbelievable to watch, which is exactly what people can expect at the Reserve Cup.”

The First-Ever Reserve Cup Presented By Richard Mille Is Set To Take Place In Miami — Here's Everything You Need To KnowPhoto Credit: Reserve Padel

The exciting weekend begins with an exclusive pro-am event followed by a draft ceremony and an exclusive, invite-only event. The main tournament matches will be held on Thursday and Friday, with a celebrity charity match on Saturday, followed by player matches. The competition concludes with a winner’s trophy ceremony and a closing party. A designated VIP section, known as Reserve Club by Richard Mille, will offer exclusivity to Reserve Members, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Ale Galan

Photo Credit: Reserve Padel

The Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille promises to be a thrilling spectacle, fusing sportsmanship, entertainment, and luxury into an unforgettable event that will further cement Miami’s status as a hub for elite padel tournaments.

