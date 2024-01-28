HB
City Guide, News | January 28, 2024

La Bonne Vie: Art and Fashion Imitate Life and Each Other

City Guide, News | January 28, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

In the heart of Third Street South, a unique collaboration is unfolding that beautifully merges the worlds of art, photography, and fashion. “La Bonne Vie: Art and Fashion Imitate Life and Each Other,” is an initiative that will showcase the captivating photographs of talented photographer Nick Mele along with an exclusive shopping experience.

“Chinoiserie”

Photo Credit: Nick Mele Fine Art

The event, running from February to March 2024, is not just a celebration of artistic and fashion excellence, but also a powerful gesture of community support. At the Camargo Courtyard on Third Street South, visitors will be greeted by the extraordinary works of Nick Mele, a photographer renowned for his ability to capture the essence of life’s moments. The exhibition is a testament to Mele’s keen eye for detail, theatrical approach, and his unique perspective on the world.

“Kept Woman”

Alongside Mele’s art, the event features an array of shopping opportunities presented in collaboration with esteemed names like Ala von Auersperg, A Mano, Cameron Silver of DECADES, Herend, Vintage Couture Jewelry from MDVII by Susie Hoimes, vintage and original jewelry from Kim Palmer, woven hats and antique ribbons by Sarah Bray Bermuda, Lycette Designs, Stelar of London, and much more.

Herend Porcelain

Photo Credit: Herend Porcelain

Ala von Auersperg, an artist and designer, has immersed herself in the very world that Nick Mele captures through his lens for as long as she can remember. Her elegant clothing designs effortlessly channel the essence of this world, radiating grace and glamour. Together, von Auersperg and Mele usher in an era of sophisticated living and timeless allure.

Ala von Auersperg and daughter Sunny

Photo Credit: Ala von Auersperg

Well Made Home is set to craft exclusive offerings for the collaborative space at Third Street South, where exceptional interior design and bespoke furnishings will take center stage. Their collection encompasses a wide range of fabrics, wallpapers, and decorative items, catering to both trade professionals and retail customers alike. A Mano, under the astute leadership of Adam Mahr, embodies the essence of what Nick Mele’s photographs encapsulate.

Well Made Home

Photo Credit: Well Made Home

With a history spanning decades, A Mano has established itself as the premier destination for decorations, tabletop pieces, gifts, and more in both Washington and Naples, boasting a clientele that extends across the nation. Within the collaborative space at Third Street South, you will discover a carefully curated and ever-evolving selection of antique, vintage, and custom-made items. Additionally, expect surprise appearances by guest vendors, offering further insights into the enchanting, witty, and desirable world depicted in Nick Mele’s photographs. This blend of art and commerce will seamlessly offer attendees a chance to immerse themselves in a world where every piece tells a story.

“Floor Lamp”

Photo Credit: Nick Mele Fine Art

This initiative supports “Women Lifting Women,” a fundraising initiative by the Women’s Foundation of Collier County. This noble cause is at the heart of “La Bonne Vie,” symbolizing the community’s commitment to uplifting and empowering women through meaningful initiatives. Proceeds for “Women Lifting Women” will include donations to help senior women who find themselves homeless.

Sarah Bray Bermuda

Photo Credit: Sarah Bray Bermuda

Ten percent of all sales will be donated to Women Lifting Women, a fundraising initiative of The Women’s Foundation of Collier County to help senior women who find themselves homeless, and Neapolitan Enterprises, on behalf of Third Street South will provide a match.

