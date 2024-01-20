HB
City Guide | January 20, 2024

Jessica Shwedel’s Journey to Find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

City Guide | January 20, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Jessica Shwedel’s story is one of resilience, love, and dedication. It began with a diagnosis, a challenge, and a mother’s unwavering commitment to her daughter’s health. When Jessica’s daughter, Leah, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 5, the world shifted. Nothing could have prepared Jessica for this new reality, but her maternal instincts kicked in, transforming her into a warrior for her daughter’s well-being.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarJessica’s advice to her younger self emphasizes the crucial importance of cherishing good health. She acknowledges the sacrifices she would make to give her daughter just one carefree day without the constant worry of managing blood sugar levels.

Driven by an unwavering love and a fierce determination to find a cure, Jessica embarked on a journey into philanthropy. Inspired by the strength of her grandmother, a fighter against multiple illnesses, Jessica knew she had to do more. She needed to raise awareness, advocate for better treatment options, and ultimately find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Monetary gains don’t measure Jessica’s success in the philanthropic realm; her impact measures it. She tirelessly educates others about the complexities of type 1 diabetes, dispelling myths and highlighting the daily struggles of living with this chronic illness. Through her efforts, Jessica helps others understand the invisible battle her daughter fights daily.
Jessica dedicates her energy to supporting organizations like Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Help A Diabetic Child, and The New York Stem Cell Foundation. She believes that stem cell research holds immense potential for type 1 diabetics, and she actively supports these efforts to offer them a brighter future.

Through her philanthropic work, Jessica has learned that there’s no greater feeling than helping others. While she shies away from being labeled a “power woman,” her dedication and achievements speak volumes. Her story inspires others to look beyond themselves and find fulfillment in making a difference in the lives of others.
Jessica’s passion for raising awareness and supporting the type 1 diabetes community shines through her involvement in various projects. She has consistently gone above and beyond, from organizing free dental care for those in need to leading fundraising walks and chairing galas. Jessica’s leadership as chair of the JDRF Hope Gala notably raised the most money for the local chapter.

Beyond her efforts, Jessica empowers her daughter, Leah, to become an advocate for herself and other type 1 diabetics. Their joint efforts demonstrate the true meaning of collective impact, including speaking engagements with congress members and participation in awareness campaigns.

As a valiant advocate in the search for a cure, Jessica’s dedication brings hope to those diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She stands as a remarkable example to those aspiring to create positive change in the world.

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black