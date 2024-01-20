Jessica Shwedel’s Journey to Find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Jessica Shwedel’s story is one of resilience, love, and dedication. It began with a diagnosis, a challenge, and a mother’s unwavering commitment to her daughter’s health. When Jessica’s daughter, Leah, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 5, the world shifted. Nothing could have prepared Jessica for this new reality, but her maternal instincts kicked in, transforming her into a warrior for her daughter’s well-being.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarJessica’s advice to her younger self emphasizes the crucial importance of cherishing good health. She acknowledges the sacrifices she would make to give her daughter just one carefree day without the constant worry of managing blood sugar levels.

Driven by an unwavering love and a fierce determination to find a cure, Jessica embarked on a journey into philanthropy. Inspired by the strength of her grandmother, a fighter against multiple illnesses, Jessica knew she had to do more. She needed to raise awareness, advocate for better treatment options, and ultimately find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Monetary gains don’t measure Jessica’s success in the philanthropic realm; her impact measures it. She tirelessly educates others about the complexities of type 1 diabetes, dispelling myths and highlighting the daily struggles of living with this chronic illness. Through her efforts, Jessica helps others understand the invisible battle her daughter fights daily.

Jessica dedicates her energy to supporting organizations like Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Help A Diabetic Child, and The New York Stem Cell Foundation. She believes that stem cell research holds immense potential for type 1 diabetics, and she actively supports these efforts to offer them a brighter future.

Through her philanthropic work, Jessica has learned that there’s no greater feeling than helping others. While she shies away from being labeled a “power woman,” her dedication and achievements speak volumes. Her story inspires others to look beyond themselves and find fulfillment in making a difference in the lives of others.

Jessica’s passion for raising awareness and supporting the type 1 diabetes community shines through her involvement in various projects. She has consistently gone above and beyond, from organizing free dental care for those in need to leading fundraising walks and chairing galas. Jessica’s leadership as chair of the JDRF Hope Gala notably raised the most money for the local chapter.

Beyond her efforts, Jessica empowers her daughter, Leah, to become an advocate for herself and other type 1 diabetics. Their joint efforts demonstrate the true meaning of collective impact, including speaking engagements with congress members and participation in awareness campaigns.

As a valiant advocate in the search for a cure, Jessica’s dedication brings hope to those diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She stands as a remarkable example to those aspiring to create positive change in the world.