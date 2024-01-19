Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

In an exclusive gathering of sports legends and esteemed guests, Hollywood, Florida, witnessed a night of celebration like no other. On the eve of Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement, guests came together for a private dinner at Abiaka, nestled within the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Former Haute Living cover star and dear friend of the Haute Living family, Haslem — fondly known as ‘the captain’ and ‘the OG’ — boasts an impressive three-time NBA championship title, and this evening was all about honoring his illustrious career and contributions to the game.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

The evening kicked off with an air of luxury, featuring a caviar and Don Julio 1942 tequila-filled happy hour, setting the perfect celebratory tone for the night. In attendance were distinguished figures like former teammates Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Coach Erik Spoelstra, Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo, Quentin Richardson, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith.

Faith & Udonis HaslemPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Faith Haslem, Udonis’s wife, warmly welcomed guests before Jason Jackson took the stage. In a memorable moment, Faith unveiled custom Udonis Haslem Don Julio 1942 bottles, ensuring each guest had a special keepsake. The atmosphere became lively as Jason Jackson, with Dwyane Wade, Dorrell Wright, and Quentin Richardson, playfully teased Udonis, bringing laughter to the captivated audience. Pat Riley also shared heartfelt sentiments, adding an emotional touch to the evening.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

After the dinner, the celebration moved to the Hard Rock’s exclusive ‘Boras Section,’ where Haslem received a $25,000 check for his charity. The Guitar Hotel lit up with the number 40, symbolizing Haslem’s significant impact on the sport and the city of Miami. This exclusive event included rapper Flo Rida, NFL legend Fred Taylor, Michael Vick, Heat owners Mickey and Madeleine Arison, Nick and Jenna Arison, Alonzo Mourning, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, Caron Butler, and other notable personalities. The celebration was an unforgettable evening of recognition for Haslem’s inspiring career on and off the court.