HB
News | January 19, 2024

A Night to Remember: Inside Udonis Haslem’s Incredibly Special Jersey Retirement Celebration

News | January 19, 2024
Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz
Udonis Haslem

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

In an exclusive gathering of sports legends and esteemed guests, Hollywood, Florida, witnessed a night of celebration like no other. On the eve of Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement, guests came together for a private dinner at Abiaka, nestled within the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Former Haute Living cover star and dear friend of the Haute Living family, Haslem — fondly known as ‘the captain’ and ‘the OG’ — boasts an impressive three-time NBA championship title, and this evening was all about honoring his illustrious career and contributions to the game.

Chris Quinn, Octavio De La Grana, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra, and Haslem

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

A Night to Remember: Udonis Haslem's Jersey Retirement Celebration
Haslem & Dwyane Wade

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

The evening kicked off with an air of luxury, featuring a caviar and Don Julio 1942 tequila-filled happy hour, setting the perfect celebratory tone for the night. In attendance were distinguished figures like former teammates Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Coach Erik Spoelstra, Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo, Quentin Richardson, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith.

Faith & Udonis HaslemPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

A Night to Remember: Udonis Haslem's Jersey Retirement Celebration
Haslem and Pat Riley

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Faith Haslem, Udonis’s wife, warmly welcomed guests before Jason Jackson took the stage. In a memorable moment, Faith unveiled custom Udonis Haslem Don Julio 1942 bottles, ensuring each guest had a special keepsake. The atmosphere became lively as Jason Jackson, with Dwyane Wade, Dorrell Wright, and Quentin Richardson, playfully teased Udonis, bringing laughter to the captivated audience. Pat Riley also shared heartfelt sentiments, adding an emotional touch to the evening.

Tequila Don Julio 1942

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

A Night to Remember: Udonis Haslem's Jersey Retirement CelebrationPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

After the dinner, the celebration moved to the Hard Rock’s exclusive ‘Boras Section,’ where Haslem received a $25,000 check for his charity. The Guitar Hotel lit up with the number 40, symbolizing Haslem’s significant impact on the sport and the city of Miami. This exclusive event included rapper Flo Rida, NFL legend Fred Taylor, Michael Vick, Heat owners Mickey and Madeleine Arison, Nick and Jenna Arison, Alonzo Mourning, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, Caron Butler, and other notable personalities. The celebration was an unforgettable evening of recognition for Haslem’s inspiring career on and off the court.

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black