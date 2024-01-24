Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com

“Ol’ Red’s itchin’ to have a little fun,” or so the lyrics go. And that’s Blake Shelton’s intention for Sin City now that he’s officially opened Ole Red Las Vegas, a bar, restaurant, and music venue inspired by his irreverent hit, “Ol’ Red, on the Las Vegas Strip.

The brand-new, four-story entertainment venue is now the largest among six Ole Red locations at 27,000 square feet and 686 seats, with a 4,500 square foot rooftop where guests can enjoy awesome views of the Las Vegas cityscape. Ole Red Las Vegas features three interior bars, a rooftop bar, two stages, a 16-feet-wide by 37-feet-high LED video wall, a retail area, and a VIP experience with event space for groups. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Ole Red Las Vegas

The venue showcases live music with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality music experience seven days a week. The debut lineup for opening week includes premier country acts from Nashville alongside fan-favorite bands and DJs from Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Ole Red Las Vegas

Its made-from-scratch, Shelton-inspired menu features signature items including the “Redneck Nachos” and the “Blue Tick Burger” along with over 15 new items exclusive to Las Vegas, such as the “Blackberry Crispy Chicken Sliders,” the “Hillbilly Bone St. Louis Ribs.” and the “Ole Red Ribeye.” The menu also boasts an extensive selection of specialty cocktails, beer and wine. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Ole Red Las Vegas

Of the opening, Shelton says, “I couldn’t be more excited about this Ole Red and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment. This location is right in the thick of things, dead center of the strip, and it’s the perfect place to come, have some great food and drinks, and listen to some country music. This bar is huge with balconies and indoor and outdoor stages. There’s nothing else like it in Vegas, and it’s perfect!”

Ole Red Las Vegas is located at 3627 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89109, situated in front of Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops, on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.