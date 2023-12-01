HB
Jeff Koons Releases Second Skateboard Collaboration With THE SKATEROOM

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: @nextsubject

Jeff Koons is known for testing the limits of the art world, and he’s doing so again this holiday season by releasing his second collection of skateboards with THE SKATEROOM, a social enterprise committed to empowering international skate through art and social impact initiatives.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: The Skateroom

The new release is comprised of multiple collectible art decks, including one triptych, one diptych, and a solo deck, each in edition of 200. The triptych features Three Ball 50/50 Tank (Spalding Dr. JK Silver Series, Wilson Supershot) from 1985, Koons’ iconic sculpture exploring existentialism through three basketballs floating at midpoint in a glass tank half-filled with water. Pink Panther alongside a 1950s pin–up model appears on the diptych. Titled Pink Panther Skateboard, the porcelain sculpture depicted is part of Koons’ 1988 Banality series, a group of 20 sculptures that were metaphors for the viewer’s cultural guilt and shame, addressing how to overcome it. Lastly, the solo deck New Shelton Wet/Dry 10 Gallon Doubledecker Skateboard presents two new wet/dry vacuum cleaners in pristine plexiglass boxes lit with fluorescent lights. The work has existential and philosophical references, such as the duality of Kierkegaard’s Either/Or and Sartre’s Being and Nothingness.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: The Skateroom

Just like his first collaboration with THE SKATEROOM in 2021, 10% of sales will be donated once again to social skate projects as well as The International Center for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC), a nonprofit organization empowering the global community with the tools, training, and technology to create a safer world for children.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: The Skateroom

The Jeff Koons collection is now available exclusively at MoMA Design Store in Midtown and Soho in New York, and online via theskateroom.com and store.moma.org.

Jeff KoonsPhoto Credit: @nextsubject

