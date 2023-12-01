HB
Haute Scene | December 1, 2023

Haute Leaders Gather For A Pre-Holiday Celebration And A Taste of Paradise

Haute Scene | December 1, 2023
Haute Living
By Haute Living

In collaboration with Lupo Yacht Club, Haute Living hosted an exclusive and intimate dinner for Haute Leaders.

Melissa Barragan, Diana Kosov, Grace Sarkisian, Fanny Zigdon, Elizabeth Cinquini, Priscilla Haisley, Aleksandar Ilic, April Donelson, and Steven Slack

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Elizabeth Cinquini and Fanny Zigdon

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Alfonso Tapia, John Parsiani, Melissa Barragan, Steven Slack, Bozana Cavar, Martin Juarez, Elizabeth Cinquini, Priscilla Haisley, Robert Padron, Greisy Montes De Oca, Briana Alvarez, Joseph Blanco, Grace Sarkisian, April Donelson, Fanny Zigdon, Liz Lam, Robert Elias, Diana Kosov, James Mills II, Kiyaire Rose, and Angelo Correa.

Angelo Correa, Michael Lupolover, and Kiyaire Rose

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roman Maurice

As guests arrived, they were greeted with Laneta Tequila’s premium top-shelf open bar, offering a delightful selection of cocktails, wines, and champagne, setting the stage for the evening’s festivities. Amidst the captivating atmosphere and mingling of attendees, the culinary journey unfolded. From delectable Miso Chilean Sea Bass Lollipops and Wagyu Dumplings to enticing Tuna Tartare Nachos and Southern Chicken Minis, guests indulged in a sophisticated array of bites. The gastronomic experience continued with Chef Adam Serota’s masterful Sushi Rolls, including the Summer Spark, Blue Crab California, Tuna Rocket, and The Miami Roll.

Briana Alvarez, Elizabeth Cinquini, Fanny Zigdon, Sammy Gara, James Mills II, Kiyaire Rose, Grace Sarkisian, and Bozana Cavar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner, as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.

Priscilla Haisley, Robert Padron, and Greisy Montes De Oca

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Aleksandar Ilic, Cory Arnowitz, Priscilla Haisley, Steven Slack, Martin Juarez, Liz Lam, Alfonso Tapia, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

Latest Story

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black