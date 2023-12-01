Haute Leaders Gather For A Pre-Holiday Celebration And A Taste of Paradise

In collaboration with Lupo Yacht Club, Haute Living hosted an exclusive and intimate dinner for Haute Leaders.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Alfonso Tapia, John Parsiani, Melissa Barragan, Steven Slack, Bozana Cavar, Martin Juarez, Elizabeth Cinquini, Priscilla Haisley, Robert Padron, Greisy Montes De Oca, Briana Alvarez, Joseph Blanco, Grace Sarkisian, April Donelson, Fanny Zigdon, Liz Lam, Robert Elias, Diana Kosov, James Mills II, Kiyaire Rose, and Angelo Correa.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roman Maurice

As guests arrived, they were greeted with Laneta Tequila’s premium top-shelf open bar, offering a delightful selection of cocktails, wines, and champagne, setting the stage for the evening’s festivities. Amidst the captivating atmosphere and mingling of attendees, the culinary journey unfolded. From delectable Miso Chilean Sea Bass Lollipops and Wagyu Dumplings to enticing Tuna Tartare Nachos and Southern Chicken Minis, guests indulged in a sophisticated array of bites. The gastronomic experience continued with Chef Adam Serota’s masterful Sushi Rolls, including the Summer Spark, Blue Crab California, Tuna Rocket, and The Miami Roll.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner, as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice