Photo Credit: Katerina Jebb 2 © Adrien Dirand

In Paris, Dior is proudly revisiting its illustrious history, spanning decades, and showcasing archive pieces that encapsulate the essence of the House at La Galerie Dior. This luxury brand’s museum, inaugurated in March 2022, serves as a testament to both the spirit of Parisian couture and the ever-evolving nature of the House. La Galerie refreshes its presentations twice a year, and starting from November 24th, a groundbreaking exhibition highlights Dior’s remarkable collaborations with female artists.

The new scenographic narrative shines a spotlight on the intrinsic connection between Dior and artistic creation in all its forms. Monsieur Dior, a former gallery owner, harbored an unwavering passion for the arts long before he put his initial designs to paper. He drew inspiration from these profound affinities for his upcoming collections.

These sacred connections are now being celebrated at La Galerie Dior, where a diverse array of emblematic female figures, many of whom have engaged in artistic dialogues with Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, take center stage. The exhibition features works by renowned artists such as Lillian Bassman, Elina Chauvet, Judy Chicago, Maya Goded, Constance Guisset, Katerina Jebb, Eva Jospin, Brigitte Lacombe, Claude Lalanne, Sarah Moon, Brigitte Niedermair, Shourouk Rhaim, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Yuriko Takagi. These artworks guide visitors through a poetic journey that offers a profound interpretation of the Maison’s history. In the Chambre aux merveilles, visitors can admire reinterpretations of the iconic Lady Dior handbag, each one bearing the unique signature of female creators from the eight editions of Dior Lady Art.

Every captivating figure honored in this exhibition symbolizes the House’s dedication to embracing a diverse feminine perspective and celebrating the powerful sisterhood that holds a special place in the heart of the Creative Director.

This remarkable exhibition awaits visitors at 11 Rue François 1er in Paris, France, and will remain open until May 13th, 2024, offering a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in the legacy of Dior.