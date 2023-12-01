A Taste of Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival – December 7-10

Prepare your taste buds and mark your calendars as the annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF), in collaboration with Wine Spectator, reveals its tantalizing lineup of events set to unfold from Thursday through Sunday, December 7-10. The festival, renowned for its culinary eminence and immersive experiences, promises a feast for the senses that promises to be unforgettable. Tickets for this event are now available at PBFoodWineFest.com, where an updated schedule of events can be found.

This year, the festival introduces a noteworthy charitable element by donating a portion of proceeds to the Els for Autism Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families globally.

The PBFWF boasts a star-studded roster of world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities, offering a diverse array of experiences ranging from sizzling live cooking demonstrations and wine tastings to intimate chef-led workshops and exclusive dinners. Each event is heightened by an enhanced selection of fine wines and spirits, thanks to the festival’s partnership with Wine Spectator, renowned for its commitment to showcasing the finest in culinary and oenological craftsmanship. This collaboration significantly expands the festival’s wine offerings, evident in the Grand Tasting’s expanded wine program featuring over 60 tables pouring selections rated 90+ by Wine Spectator, a substantial increase from previous years.

The festival’s schedule kicks off on Thursday, December 7, spreading across Palm Beach County’s hottest venues and, for the first time, extending into the neighboring Boca Raton area. The four-day celebration culminates on Sunday, December 10, with the beloved Grand Tasting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Haute Recommendations include checking out ROSÉ PARTÉ at Almond Palm Beach, THE FIRST BITE at Chef Clay Conley’s Buccan, and, of course, dinners with Chef Daniel Boulud.

A glimpse of the festival’s events includes:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

The four-day festival kicks off with six individual, multi-course sit-down dinners throughout Palm Beach County, all beginning at 7 p.m.

SUSTAIN — The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings features ingredients caught by local fishermen. The collaborative dinner focusing on sustainable seafood will be held at PB CATCH Seafood & Raw Bar and includes the work of guest chefs Valerie Chang, Ashley Christensen, and Sarah Grueneberg. It is hosted by Kevin Sawyer . SOLD OUT.

THE FIRST BITE — The four-course seated dinner with wine pairings features host chef Clay Conley and visiting chefs Joe Flamm , Stephanie Izard , and Ken Oringe r at the Buccan kitchen. They’ll serve a family-style meal with premier wine pairings. $275 per person.

AN EVENING WITH ROBERT IRVINE featuring Irvine’s Spirits — A selection of cocktails featuring Irvine’s Spirits paired with a tantalizing walk-around reception will take place at Okeechobee Prime Event Hall, with owner Ralph Lewis being joined by celebrity guest chef Robert Irvine . $100 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Robert Irvine Foundation. $275 per person.

SPICE — Co-hosts Pushkar Marathe and BootlegGreg are joined by guest chefs Tiffani Faison , Cheetie Kumar, and Dean Max for this bold evening of cultural influences. $275 per person.

DINNER AT OCEANO KITCHEN — Taking place at the charming location in Lantana, chef-owners Jeremy and Cindy Bearman team up with guest chef Jonathon Sawyer to create a menu that pays homage to their impressive resumes. $275 per person.

DINNER AT FLORIE’S — The five-course seated dinner with specially selected wine pairings hosted by Florie’s chef de cuisine, Nino La Spina, at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach features sophisticated fare centering on the restaurant’s live-fire kitchen. $275 per person.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Three PBFWF signature lunch events will bring together culinary connoisseurs, followed by a special cocktail, three dinner events, the lively Festival Kickoff Party at The Boca Raton, and the return of An Evening at The Breakers.

LUNCH WITH FRIENDS — Start the weekend early at Meat Market with guest chefs Maneet Chauhan , Antonia Lofaso, and Ken Oringer and host chef Sean Brasel for this lunchtime feast featuring a four-course seated lunch with included wine pairings. $225 per person.

LUNCH AT AVOCADO GRILL — Go beyond the border with host chef Julien Gremaud and guest chefs Giorgio Rapicavoli , Jordan Rubin, and Stephen Stryjewski . The foursome serves dishes highlighting untraditional ingredients alongside phenomenal wine pairings. $195 per person.

LUNCH WITH FRANK AND THE FORGIONES — Host chef Frank Eucalitto welcomes back an iconic trio — guest chefs Marc Forgione , Larry Forgione, and Bryan Forgione — to Café Chardonnay to prepare a truly authentic Italian four-course lunch. $175 per person.

SUNSET & SWIRLS, A PROGRESSIVE WINE TASTING — Taking place at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, this event features a distinguished wine expert guiding guests on a tasteful tour of four distinctive wines while elaborating on the secrets behind each winery and what makes the perfect pairing. $195 per person.

SHABBAT DINNER — Chef Michael Hackman welcomes guest chefs Zach Engel , Lior Lev Sercarz, and Alon Shaya for the second annual Shabbat dinner, including traditional but not strictly Kosher dishes that are elevated by the chefs and beautifully paired with wine. $275 per person.

A DINNER AT COOLINARY — Guests will join celebrated chefs Ben Ford , Jonathon Sawyer, and Alex Seidel with host chef Tim Lipman for a dinner that celebrates great food and excellent wines. $275 per person.

THE FOUNDER’S DINNER — Marcello’s La Sirena’s Wine Spectator Grand Award is front and center as host chef Marcello Fiorentino welcomes long-time friend and chef Daniel Boulud for an intimate dining experience featuring exceptional wines. $350 per person.

FESTIVAL KICK-OFF PARTY presented by Cheney Brothers — For the first time, the festival expands to the Boca Raton area in partnership with The Boca Raton, where ticket holders can expect a beautiful display of food, wine, and spirits prepared by executive chef Andrew Roenbeck and his team, along with an array of culinary options by guest chefs Lindsay Autry , Valerie Chang , Clay Conley , Duff Goldman , Sarah Grueneberg and Beau MacMillan . $275 per person.

AN EVENING AT THE BREAKERS — Back after a four-year hiatus, this dazzling event hosted along the Beach Club’s poolside terrace features an exciting collection of food and beverages from the resort’s exclusive dining outlets while The Breakers’ executive chef Anthony Sicignano alongside Master Sommelier Virginia Philip welcome guests to sip on delicious wines from their celebrated Wine Spectator Grand Award collection . $275 per person.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Day 3 of the festival offers a schedule filled with fun, food, and learning, including wine tastings, a cocktail workshop, kids’ cooking sessions, as well as not-to-be-missed lunches, and an afternoon rosé extravaganza topped off by the evening’s ravishing smoky-sweet barbecue event.

KIDS KITCHEN presented by Kroger Delivery — Kids roll up their sleeves and get messy in the Four Seasons Resort’s kitchen with chefs Robert Irvine and Duff Goldman , who will lead groups through two sessions (8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.) of 60-minute cooking classes. Kids will receive an apron, a chef’s hat, and finished dishes. Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, including one parent.

MASTER TASTE — Explore the world of wine through the eyes of Master Sommelier Virginia Philip of Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy as she offers insight into select wines’ color, aromas, flavors, and acidity. $195 per person.

BRUNCH AT LA GOULUE — Hosted by La Goulue executive chef Gwen Le Pape with featured chefs Michelle Bernstein and Ben Ford , guests can indulge in the extravagant four-course brunch prepared by this trio of South Florida’s top culinary talent. $195 per person.

LUNCH AT ELA — Host chef Pushkar Marathe welcomes guest chefs Maneet Chauhan and Cheetie Kumar as they converge at the popular Ela Curry Kitchen to bring authentic and traditional Indian dishes. $195 per person.

CRAFTING COCKTAILS: A MIXOLOGY CLASS — This year’s two-session workshop (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) is led by Coolinary Café’s Tim Lipman and The Parched Pig’s Jordan Rubin, who will guide guests in creating two cocktails to celebrate the winter holidays in a festive and delicious way. Light, seasonal bites will also be served. $125 per person.

CHILLIN’ N’ GRILLIN’ — This fan-favorite event is hosted by Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa’s executive chef Niell Bailey and features cocktails and food stations replete with mouthwatering grilled dishes by guest chefs Ashley Christensen , Tiffani Faison , Joe Flamm , Marc, Larry and Bryan Forgione , Mason Hereford , Stephanie Izard , Antonia Lofaso , Beau MacMillan , Tony Mantuano and Alon Shaya . $225 per person.

ROSÉ PARTÉ — The Festival introduces a new and fun way to “rosé all day,” where chef Jason Weiner of Almond Palm Beach invites guest chefs Timon Balloo , Zach Engel , Lior Lev Sercarz, and Alex Seidel into his kitchen to prepare tasty bites while guests enjoy sipping on delicious varieties of rosés. $195 per person.

PORCH BBQ — Join Ravish Off Ocean for music, cocktails, and the finest barbecue to grace the South fired up by pitmasters and chefs Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach, Ralph Lewis of Okeechobee Prime BBQ, Stephen Stryjewski of Cochon New Orleans and Ravish’s Johnny DeMartini . $195 per person.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

What better way to end the festivities than with a roster of the festival’s most anticipated annual events, including two unforgettable brunch experiences and the always popular PBFWF Grand Tasting, where attendees can eat, drink, and socialize to their heart’s content.