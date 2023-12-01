HB
News | November 30, 2023

Inside The Macallan’s Exclusive Harmony Hideaway In The Heart Of Manhattan

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

The Macallan is commemorating its latest collaboration with sisters Stella and Mary McCartney through an exclusive three-day event in Manhattan. Hidden in the heart of New York City, attendees have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to The Harmony Hideaway, providing them with a unique evening that transports them into the vibrant colors, captivating sounds, and rich essence of Scotland. These elements serve as the driving inspiration behind the brand’s new limited-edition lifestyle collection. This partnership with The Macallan represents a creative fusion of the McCartney sisters, drawing inspiration from their cherished memories of their Scottish homeland and their experiences at The Macallan Estate.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

Blending the exclusivity of an iconic supper club with the natural setting of The Macallan’s spiritual home, The Harmony Hideaway welcomes guests from Thursday, December 7th to Saturday, December 9th. The reservation gives guests the opportunity to be among the first to experience The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow, view the exquisite lifestyle collection, and enjoy a special performance. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

The reservation allows guests the chance to come together and indulge for an evening of celebration. As part of the brand’s strong commitment to sustainability, the proceeds from each $125 ticket will be contributed to the Natural Areas Conservancy. This contribution will support the preservation, protection, and enhancement of access to urban natural areas throughout New York City.

Guests also have the option to book a visit at either 6:00 pm or 9:00 pm each evening, where they will indulge in a specially curated menu by a chef, complemented by captivating live performances. For more information on reserving this one-of-a-kind seasonal experience, visit the website, here.

