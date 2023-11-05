Celebrate the art of brunching with colorful culinary creations, live music, and plenty of champagne at these five best brunch spots in Naples.

The French Brasserie Rustique

Don’t miss the memorable Jazz brunch on the beautiful patio at The French Brasserie Rustique

on Sundays beginning at 11:30am. Share flavor-filled dishes such as Slow Roasted Prime Rib French dip with herb-crusted beef, garlic, shallot, and gruyere and Escargot de Bourgogne featuring a burgundy style snail, parsley butter, garlic, and house puff pastry.

For main dishes, enjoy Grilled Tuna Nicoise Salad with local tomato, green bean, hard-cooked egg, nicoise olive, red potato, and anchovy or enjoy the signature Brasserie Burger with nueske’s bacon, red onion marmalade, emmental cheese, and toasted brioche bun.

365 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Photo Credit: 5th Avenue South

Sails

Take your seat at this decadent 2-hour culinary voyage at Sails Champagne Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Each course is an experience. From fresh juice and house-made kombucha to baked croissants and pastries, the kickoff is nothing short of spectacular.

Culinary aficionados can dive into a parade of flavors with dishes such as the Squash Soup with a blend of mascarpone, toasted walnuts, and pomegranate, Crab & Avocado accented with crème fraiche, pepper jam, and mango purée, and Crispy Pork Belly elevated with charred oranges, baby fennel, and slow-roasted pineapple. Plus! Enjoy oysters, mussels, omelets, and crepes of your choice.

For main dishes, enjoy Sails French Toast with fresh berries, Grand Marnier custard, and Maine maple syrup, the ‘Little Joe’ Steak Sandwich with Grass-Fed Australian Beef, horseradish cream, pepper jam, pickled peppers, arugula, and potato salad, and the Wood-Grilled Fish du Jour with roasted vegetables and Provençal vinaigrette. The brunch ends on a high note with decadent desserts like Lemon Meringue Tart, Chocolate Hazelnut Gateau, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Grand Marnier Soufflé, and Montenegro.

Indulge in add-on luxury specials of caviar, champagne, Tajima Wagyu, Australian slipper lobster, Maine lobster, and Alaskan king crab.

301 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Photo Credit: Jennifer Gandolfi

The Claw Bar

Sunday brunch at Claw Bar is an experience you won’t want to miss! Delight your taste buds and kick off brunch with the Claw Bar’s famous pimiento cheese cornbread, fried oysters with bayou remoulade, and beignets tossed in cinnamon and sugar and served with chocolate and bourbon caramel dipping sauces.

Brunch-goers seeking a lighter dish can enjoy the Sea BLT with chilled lobster, shrimp, and crab salad with fried green tomatoes, bacon, corn, arugula, and smoked tomato vinaigrette or the Florida Citrus Salad with shrimp, local greens, almonds, oranges, pomegranates, and champagne vinaigrette.

For a rich brunch option, order a few dishes to share including the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with lemon curd and blueberry syrup, the Lump Crab Benedict with poached eggs, lump crab, spinach, English muffin, béarnaise, and hash browns, and the crave-worthy Claw Bar Brunch Burger with brisket blend, fried egg, pimento cheese, bacon, pickles, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, house sauce, brioche bun, and french fries.

221 9th St S Suite B, Naples, FL 34102

Photo Credit: The Claw Bar

Seventh South Craft Food + Drink

Nosh on shareable appetizers at brunch at Seventh South Craft Food + Drink with dishes such as Roasted Oysters with pancetta, gruyere, peppadew, baby spinach, and potato chips, Fried Green Tomatoes with goat cheese, green papaya, mango mustard, Smoked Fish Spread with lahvosh cracker, gherkin relish, and Hot Pimento Dip with sharp cheddar, candied jalapeno, and buttered focaccia toast. Brunch entrée highlights include Baked Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast with vanilla custard, cream cheese, lemon curd, macerated blueberries, brown sugar sausage, Duck Carnitas Tacos with cilantro, white onions, jalapeño, tomatillo salsa, corn tortillas, and Hot Cakes with candied maraschino cherry, cinnamon mascarpone, and bacon with pure maple syrup drizzled over.

849 7th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Photo Credit: Sizzle Dining

Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar

Sunday brunch dining waterside delivers both tranquility and a tasty menu of seafood dishes. Start with Bayside’s delicious New England Clam Chowder then savor the Coconut Shrimp salad with mandarin orange, tomato, toasted almonds, coconut flakes, passionfruit dressing, and sweet and spicy vinaigrette.

Brunch main dish highlights include the sweet option of the Grand Marnier French Toast with applewood smoked bacon, strawberry, vanilla-cinnamon butter, and Vermont maple syrup and/or the savory choice of the Mini Crab Cakes with roasted red pepper aioli, field greens, tomato, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette.

4270 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Photo Credit: Jamie of Coffee to Cork