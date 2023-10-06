Nestled in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, The Wall Street Hotel — which opened in June of 2022 — has become the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in lower Manhattan. The perfect addition to a neighborhood teeming with rich history, The Wall Street Hotel has definitely made its mark as one of the hautest hotels in New York right now.

Owned by the Paspaley family this distinguished property pays homage to its surroundings and historical significance. With a history spanning a century in international trade and travel, the Paspaley family has returned to the pearl trading district in New York City, bringing forth their inaugural hotel venture. Housed within the legendary Tontine building, The Wall Street Hotel seamlessly blends the opulence of Manhattan with a sense of grace and elegance, providing guests with a refined approach to service and hospitality.

As guests step into the remarkable establishment, they are greeted by vibrant colors, captivating lounges, versatile event spaces, and luxurious rooms that exude worldly sophistication. The hotel boasts a total of 180 rooms and suites, each meticulously designed to offer a unique and memorable experience. These accommodations are adorned with plush custom furnishings, state-of-the-art technology, curated libraries, an elegant bar cart stocked with premium spirits, and original artworks, ensuring a comfortable and convenient stay.

Designed by renowned architecture firm Stonehill Taylor, with interiors curated by Rose Ink Workshop, and a signature restaurant concept by Charles & Co., The Wall Street Hotel presents a variety of room types to cater to diverse travelers, from couples and friends to families and business professionals. The inviting color palette reflects a sense of tranquility and warmth, providing guests with an inviting home away from home.

The hotel experience is further enriched by a range of curated concierge services, an elegant lobby lounge, a rooftop ballroom, a modern 24-hour fitness center, and soon-to-be-announced restaurant and bar concepts. The Wall Street Hotel’s location in the lower tip of Manhattan holds immense historical significance, and the property pays homage to this legacy. The hotel’s food and beverage offerings include La Marchande, a modern take on the French brasserie by Chef John Fraser, and Lounge on Pearl, a relaxed spot for coffee, cocktails, and light bites.

One of our favorite standout features of The Wall Street Hotel is its impressive art collection, showcasing contemporary Australian Aboriginal art. This collection is the result of a longstanding relationship with the APY Art Centre Collective, a group of Aboriginal art studios located in central Australia. The hotel proudly displays these artworks, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Aboriginal communities.

To add a touch of culinary innovation to the guest experience, this fall, The Wall Street Hotel introduces bespoke desserts. To kick off New York Fashion Week, they served the Soufflé au Chocolat, a decadent dark chocolate soufflé paired with colorful lemon ganache, paying homage to fashion’s vibrant hues. Now, they are currently offering the Autumn Soufflé offers a delightful combination of Valrhona dark chocolate and rosemary maple ice cream, capturing the essence of fall.

Guests can also savor The NYC Happy Meal at Lounge on Pearl, featuring a martini and seasoned fries, with the option to add caviar for an elevated experience. The martini selection includes classic favorites like the Not-So-Dirty and unique creations like the Manzanilla and Aquitaine.

These exclusive offerings tailored to The Wall Street Hotel throughout the year are what make this hotel a must-visit destination as the property has merged history, culture, elegance, and culinary artistry under one roof for a modern hotel experience.