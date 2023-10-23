The arrival of autumn marks not only a change in the weather but also a shift in our wardrobe choices. For the discerning fashion connoisseurs, this season brings a reason to celebrate with the return of Loro Piana’s Cocooning Collection for Autumn Winter 2023. In a remarkable twist, this year’s collection is not just about women’s fashion; it also introduces a stunning men’s line. As always, Loro Piana weaves its signature excellence and innovative spirit into every piece, transforming knitted undergarments into the sartorial equivalent of an embrace. The result? A wardrobe filled with flowing, relaxed silhouettes that effortlessly embrace the body with spontaneous elegance.

Photo Credit: Alasdair McLellan

At the heart of this collection lies a relaxed attitude that unfolds through a natural, undyed color palette, preserving the precious characteristics of the highest quality materials. Notable mentions include Aircash, a thin yet incredibly warm cashmere yarn that feels heavenly against the skin, and Cashmere Fleece, a novel 100% cashmere knitted fabric meticulously crafted to highlight its unique texture. In the women’s collection, raised stripes, sophisticated waffle stitches, thin ribs, and various weights enrich shorts and pullovers, available with round necks or dropped shoulders.

Photo Credit: Alasdair McLellan

For her, the color palette shifts to seasonal burgundy, elegantly displayed in a stretch wool jumpsuit paired with a Baby Cashmere shrug. The entire collection remains a celebration of bright creams, featuring everything from cycling shorts in precious cashmere jersey to styles in bouclé Fuzzy Silk fibers. For him, sweaters, pullovers, and trousers in Aircash or a blend of cotton, cashmere, and wool boast soft volumes and a comfortable yet always refined fit. Completing this collection are Aircash socks and legwarmers, along with Cashfur home boots. Cashfur, with its fur-like yet “responsible” texture, pays tribute to Loro Piana’s finest cashmere. It blends this material with an equally fine silk yarn to create a soft, ultra-light fabric with warm, cocooning colors.

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate the new, incredibly chic collection, Loro Piana hosted an exclusive event on October 10th at a private villa on Carbon Beach in Malibu. Guests were treated to a sound bath — a meditative experience with resonant sounds that evoke the Cocooning feeling of beachside calm and wellness. Following the sound bath was a cocktail reception featuring a fire-side live performance by Aidan Bissett and a seated dinner crafted by Chef Yann Nury. The event was graced by an array of notable attendees, including Matthieu Garnier (Loro Piana North America CEO), Sofia Richie Grainge, Felix Mallard, Gavin Casalengo, Madelaine Petsch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Olivia Holt, Rainey Qualley, Jasmine Tookes, and Dree Hemingway, among others.

Photo Credit: Keith Kandell

Photo Credit: Keith Kandell

Photo Credit: Keith Kandell

It was a quintessential Malibu evening, celebrating Loro Piana’s unwavering commitment to luxury, comfort, and timeless style through its new Autumn Winter 2023 Cocooning Collection.