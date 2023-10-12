Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111SKIN

111SKIN, a luxury skincare brand by the visionary mind of Dr. Yannis Alexandrides MD FACS, is a pioneer in skincare innovation. As a world-renowned Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon with over 20 years of surgical experience at the esteemed Harley Street Clinic in London, Dr. Yannis has been able to translate his work into the 111SKIN collection, amassing dedicated clientele like Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, and Victoria Beckham, that share his same beauty ethos. His latest groundbreaking formula, 111SKIN Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™, has redefined the meaning of timeless beauty.

Dubbed “an eye lift in a bottle” the eye lift gel offers an effective, needle-free solution to tackle the visible signs of aging around the eyes by achieving the coveted effects of an eye lift without the need for invasive procedures or injections. The Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ is powered by a potent Hexapeptide known as the “no-needle alternative” to expression-freezing injectables. This innovative technology has completely evolved the skin care industry, providing a highly effective solution for wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes.

So, how exactly does it work? As the Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ is designed to target the delicate skin surrounding the eyes, addressing common concerns such as fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness, its transformative formula combines the power of NAC Y²™, Argireline, and Caffeine to deliver remarkable results. As you apply this hydrating gel, the Argireline component works its magic, visibly lifting and securing the skin, creating a more youthful appearance. Meanwhile, NAC Y²™ offers advanced protection against free radicals, and Caffeine de-puffs, brightens, and revitalizes tired eyes.

What sets this product apart is its potent NAC Y²™ complex, a super-charged antioxidant compound exclusive to Dr. Yannis and 111SKIN. This complex promotes glutathione production, encouraging cellular renewal to visibly repair the skin and target the signs of premature aging. With benefits that include increased water retention abilities, reduced oxidative stress damage, boosted collagen production, and improved skin tone, NAC Y2™ has become a cornerstone of the 111SKIN brand.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111SKIN

The Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ also boasts impressive stats: it is proven to reduce the amount of wrinkles by 35% in just two weeks (based on a clinical trial of 30 participants using Primos CR®), lift the eye area in two weeks (per a consumer trial on 30 participants), and minimize the appearance of dark circles in two weeks (based on a clinical trial using a colorimeter to assess skin ITA value).

As with all of the products within the 111SKIN brand, Dr. Yannis drew on his extensive medical expertise to formulate the Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ — ultimately addressing the multifaceted concerns that his patients express at 111 Harley Street and creating a product that would truly give powerful, transformative results.