How To Visit National Parks In Style According To HotelPlanner – From Luxury Hotels & Lodges To Glamping

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

The United States is home to 63 National Parks across all 50 states and territories – all of which offer breathtaking views, plentiful nature and wildlife, and outdoor activities for the entire family. Since the pandemic, National Parks have experienced a massive surge in visitors as many Americans are incorporating nature and the outdoors into their expanded health & wellness routine.

But can you visit these parks in style without having to pitch a tent and get dirty? Of course, you can! In the past few years, many National Park cities have introduced more upscale and luxury lodging options. Here are a few of HotelPlanner’s recommendations to stay in style while enjoying our National Parks.

Yosemite National Park – Tenaya Lodge

Yosemite National Park is one of America’s most biodiverse national parks. It spans over 1,169 square miles with massive forests, vast cliffs, grand waterfalls, and more than 400 local species. The park also has a rich history as the ancestral home to Native American tribes in Yosemite Valley. During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln signed a grant that protected and preserved the land. And in 1890, Yosemite was officially established as a national park.

Yosemite is also home to a wide variety of hotel and lodging options. Some of these accommodations are so close to the park, that it may feel like you haven’t even left. One of these options is the Tenaya Lodge, a 4-star hotel only two miles away from the main entrance of Yosemite National Park. Tenaya offers three options of rooms: Lodges, Cottages, and Explorer Cabins, all fully immersed in the park with great views. Dining at Tenaya offers a fresh, outdoor experience with places like Jackalope’s Bar & Grill as well as the Gold Rush BBQ. Tenaya also offers a refreshing and relaxing experience with their Ascent Spa. The spa is offered for no additional charge for all Tenaya guests and is the perfect way to let off steam after a long day exploring Yosemite’s great wilderness.

From comfy living spaces to all the other amenities in a hotel this close to one of America’s signature national parks, Tenaya Lodge is the perfect place to stay for a Yosemite vacation.

Grand Canyon National Park – The Grand Hotel

Grand Canyon National Park area spans four states including Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. Importantly, thanks to the Grand Canyon Conservancy founded in 1932, the area is home to 11 different Native American tribes who have had their land preserved and protected. The most accessible regions of the canyon are the South Rim in Arizona and the West Rim in Nevada, which offer hiking trails and camping options. Wherever you go, don’t forget to walk the Sky Bridge to feel like you are walking on air.

The Grand Hotel is the perfect luxury option for visiting the Grand Canyon. The Grand Hotel is a 4-star hotel just a mile away from Grand Canyon National Park. While built in 1998, the Grand Hotel had its rooms remodeled in 2016 so it is up to date with the modern comforts and amenities of a great luxury hotel including but not limited to a refrigerator, microwave, 50” flat-screen TV, and a work desk.

The Grand Hotel offers a host of activities during your stay. The Grand Pool and Hot Tub is a great place to relax in the water and is open from 8 am to 10 pm. Whether you want to go for a morning swim or let off steam after a long day in the park, the pool is a great way to spend your time at The Grand Hotel. If you want something to help you remember your vacation to Grand Canyon National Park, be sure to visit The Grand Gift Shop which offers authentically crafted Grand Canyon souvenirs. The Grand Parlor Room is a great place to relax with a book, listen to the grand piano, or play a variety of board games including chess, checkers, or backgammon.

The Grand Hotel offers classic American dining with a fresh, rustic aesthetic and great food in both of its major dining facilities. Both the Canyon Star Steakhouse and Canyon Star Saloon are open for all three meals a day and provide a great dining experience for guests.

With luxury rooms, plenty of activities, and such proximity to Grand Canyon National Park, The Grand Hotel is sure to make an unforgettable experience for upscale Grand Canyon travelers wishing to visit in style.

Rocky Mountain National Park – Fall River Village Resort

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is one of America’s most impressive national parks with 415 square miles of land filled with sprawling mountains, radiant lakes, and plentiful wildlife. Rocky Mountain National Park is listed as the third most visited national park and sees countless visitors per day from the Colorado area and beyond. The highest mountain in the park is Longs Peak, standing at 14,259 feet tall. Rocky Mountain National Park offers many adventurous activities across its vast and diverse terrain. Hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and observing wildlife are just a few things that Rocky Mountain National Park visitors can engage in during their visit.

Just outside Rocky Mountain National Park is Estes Park, a town that acts as a base for Rocky Mountain National Park and is located at its eastern entrance. The town is home to several hotels for park visitors including the Fall River Village Resort, a 3-star hotel less than a mile away from Rocky Mountain National Park — a perfect blend of modern luxury and natural aesthetic. Fall River Village Resort offers two types of luxury suites for guests, Mountain View Townhomes and Riverside Condos. Each style includes plenty of amenities so that guests can feel right at home while they enjoy a relaxing mountain vacation. The resort includes a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center. River Village Resort also offers Skyview wedding venues for couples who want to tie the knot with a gorgeous view of the Rocky Mountains. With luxury suites, an unforgettable view, and plenty to do at the hotel, Fall River Village Resort is the ideal location for a place to stay during your Rocky Mountain National Park vacation.

Now is the perfect time to book one of these hotels for a late summer or fall national park vacation using HotelPlanner’s easy-to-use booking platform and attractive hotel rates. National parks are a place to explore the great outdoors and provide a sense of serenity, whether you’re traveling solo or with friends or family. These luxury hotels will be sure to add to your serene experience as you enjoy the comfort of your resort paired with the gorgeous natural environments of America’s best national parks. Where will you travel to next and where will the journey take you? Regardless of where you go this summer and fall, Haute Living recommends using its preferred hotel provider HotelPlanner for all your hotel booking needs throughout the year.