Top Chicago Real Estate Agent John O’Neill Makes Naples His Full-Time Home

As a Senior Director of Luxury Sales in the Naples office of national leading brokerage Douglas Elliman, John works with buyers, sellers, and investors, all of whom trust him to guide them through every step of the real estate process. Thanks to his expansive network, unparalleled client service, and proven marketing strategies, he ensures all objectives are exceeded.

In Chicago, John specialized in the luxury market, and his average transaction price was consistently one of the highest in his office. His professional accomplishments started almost the moment he began his career — John was able to break into the luxury market despite being significantly younger than his colleagues. Since then, he’s been repeatedly ranked as one of the top luxury brokers for nearly a decade. One of John’s specialties is in the development and design of new construction for both buyers and investors looking for prime land and renovation opportunities. Whether an end user or an investor, he advises them throughout the entire process: underwriting the project from his experience in finance and explaining the vision for the exact property they could build and sell at a profit.

“John is an industry leader and is regarded as one of the Naples area’s top trusted real estate agents,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. “His commitment, professionalism and successful track record make him a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to his success at Elliman.”

John and his listings have been featured in numerous top media outlets, from Architectural Digest to Crain’s Chicago Business. In terms of a marketing strategy, John’s team has a heavy interest in technology, social media exposure, and an expansive network of referral brokers from around the country. John’s wife, Jessica, an agent of 8 years herself, is the director of operations for the team and oversees all aspects of marketing, transaction management, and showing property.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Erik Keller

After enjoying seasonal rentals in Naples, John and his wife fulfilled their dream of being owners in 2020 and feel extremely fortunate to live full-time on the Paradise Coast. “When you parlay our relationships with our colleagues in Chicago after hundreds of successful transactions, with the incredible national reach of over 6,000 Douglas Elliman agents, I believe we are positioned very well to be a great asset to our Naples sellers.”

For more information on working with John and Jessica O’Neill in Naples, please contact: John O’Neill | Senior Director Luxury Sales I john.oneill@elliman.com I 847.877.2215 I theeklundgomesteam.com