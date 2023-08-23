Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

Coming This Fall: Groot Hospitality & Tao Group Launch Their First-Ever Dining Concept Together, Casadonna

News

Coming This Fall: Groot Hospitality & Tao Group Launch Their First-Ever Dining Concept Together, CasadonnaPhoto Credit: Rendering courtesy of Casadonna

For the first time in culinary history, hospitality giants — Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality — are coming together to launch a brand-new restaurant in the Magic City. Introducing Casadonna. An enchanting coastal Italian-inspired restaurant nestled within the historical Mediterranean revival structure of Miami’s Women’s Club in the Edgewater neighborhood (underneath Klaw), Casadonna draws its essence from its surroundings, the name itself translating to “house of the woman” in Italian.

At the heart of Casadonna’s culinary journey lies the enchanting flavors of Riviera-style Italian cooking. The meticulously crafted menu pays homage to coastal towns like Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta. Signature dishes present a harmonious blend of traditional recipes and contemporary presentation, showcasing the freshest local and imported ingredients. The restaurant’s culinary identity is further elevated by an array of bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine selection, creating a sensory experience that caters to diverse palates.

Boasting both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, Casadonna provides seating for up to 366 guests. The visionary designer Ken Fulk has curated an ambiance that seamlessly melds history with modernity, capturing the legacy of the Women’s Club building, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1974, while embracing the contemporary tastes of Miami. Fulk’s design prowess is showcased through distinctive elements such as a serene indoor-outdoor transition, an elegantly covered high-ceilinged atrium, iconic vaulted glass windows, original gates, opulent chandeliers, and intricate floor patterns.

With Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality’s shared dedication to creating exceptional culinary destinations, Casadonna emerges as a captivating ode to Italian coastal flavors and the rich history of Miami. With the bar set extremely high, Casadonna is set to open its doors this fall, discerning diners to indulge in an extraordinary experience that bridges tradition and innovation, culinary excellence, and impeccable design.

City Guide
August 22, 2023
Raf’s Is Downtown Manhattan’s New Haute Spot Led By The Musket Room Team
By Shelby Comroe
Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Of 2023
Fashion
August 22, 2023
Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Pieces Of 2023
By Adrienne Faurote
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
August 22, 2023
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
By Laura Schreffler
Fendi Just Elevated The Backpack With The Ultra-Luxe Chiodo Backpack
Fashion
August 21, 2023
Fendi Just Elevated The Backpack With The Ultra-Luxe Chiodo Backpack
By Adrienne Faurote
