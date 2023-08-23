Photo Credit: Rendering courtesy of Casadonna

For the first time in culinary history, hospitality giants — Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality — are coming together to launch a brand-new restaurant in the Magic City. Introducing Casadonna. An enchanting coastal Italian-inspired restaurant nestled within the historical Mediterranean revival structure of Miami’s Women’s Club in the Edgewater neighborhood (underneath Klaw), Casadonna draws its essence from its surroundings, the name itself translating to “house of the woman” in Italian.

At the heart of Casadonna’s culinary journey lies the enchanting flavors of Riviera-style Italian cooking. The meticulously crafted menu pays homage to coastal towns like Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta. Signature dishes present a harmonious blend of traditional recipes and contemporary presentation, showcasing the freshest local and imported ingredients. The restaurant’s culinary identity is further elevated by an array of bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine selection, creating a sensory experience that caters to diverse palates.

Boasting both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, Casadonna provides seating for up to 366 guests. The visionary designer Ken Fulk has curated an ambiance that seamlessly melds history with modernity, capturing the legacy of the Women’s Club building, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1974, while embracing the contemporary tastes of Miami. Fulk’s design prowess is showcased through distinctive elements such as a serene indoor-outdoor transition, an elegantly covered high-ceilinged atrium, iconic vaulted glass windows, original gates, opulent chandeliers, and intricate floor patterns.

With Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality’s shared dedication to creating exceptional culinary destinations, Casadonna emerges as a captivating ode to Italian coastal flavors and the rich history of Miami. With the bar set extremely high, Casadonna is set to open its doors this fall, discerning diners to indulge in an extraordinary experience that bridges tradition and innovation, culinary excellence, and impeccable design.