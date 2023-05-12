Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
Haute Shopping
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Living And Rafa Racing Club Take Over Villa Azur During F1 Miami Grand Prix Week

Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Last week, during the highly anticipated Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix week, Haute Living and Rafa Racing Club hosted an exquisite dinner at Villa Azur in Miami Beach, showcasing a fine selection of food and drinks for their guests. It was the perfect pit stop for racing enthusiasts who had come from near and far to watch the second annual F1 race in Miami.

Rafa Racing Club, a community of car enthusiasts, aims to expand a network around motorsports and share that passion with others. Whether you’re a seasoned racing fan or new to high-performance cars, the club welcomes you to join its mission. One team, one family, all brought together by one incredible sport.

Kamal Hotchandani, Rafa Martinez, and Guest

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The evening featured a delectable selection of starters, including oysters, truffle burrata, beef tartare, and Villa Azur salad. Guests then revved their appetites with a choice of main courses, including prime filet mignon and puree with foie gras, Chilean sea bass with herb crust and pommes confits sage emulsion, and ravioli with truffle. Claze Azul also provided their exceptional Gold tequila to give guests an extra boost of flavor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

As the checkered flag waved, guests were treated to an impressive champagne bottle parade, Villa Azur style, the perfect victory lap after an evening of exquisite dining. The family-style dessert platter was the podium finish that left everyone satisfied, fueling them for the F1 week ahead.

The evening was a celebration of the finer things in life, showcasing that indulgence can be done with taste and elegance. Haute Living and Rafa Racing Club provided an unforgettable experience that left guests with a taste of true refinement. It was an evening that certainly crossed the finish line in style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother's Day
City Guide
May 12, 2023
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Grand Fifth Avenue Blooms Return Just In Time For Mother’s Day
By Adrienne Faurote
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
Haute Scene
May 12, 2023
Welcome To The House Of The Macallan: A Three-Day Immersive Sensory Journey In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci's New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The Brand's Iconic History
Fashion
May 12, 2023
Gucci Cosmos: Inside Gucci’s New Exhibition In Shanghai Celebrating The House’s Iconic History
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Alba Accanto Is Manhattan's New Luxe Amalfi Coast Oasis
City Guide
May 12, 2023
Alba Accanto Is Manhattan’s New Luxe Amalfi Coast Oasis
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami