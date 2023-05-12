Haute Living And Rafa Racing Club Take Over Villa Azur During F1 Miami Grand Prix Week

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Last week, during the highly anticipated Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix week, Haute Living and Rafa Racing Club hosted an exquisite dinner at Villa Azur in Miami Beach, showcasing a fine selection of food and drinks for their guests. It was the perfect pit stop for racing enthusiasts who had come from near and far to watch the second annual F1 race in Miami.

Rafa Racing Club, a community of car enthusiasts, aims to expand a network around motorsports and share that passion with others. Whether you’re a seasoned racing fan or new to high-performance cars, the club welcomes you to join its mission. One team, one family, all brought together by one incredible sport.

The evening featured a delectable selection of starters, including oysters, truffle burrata, beef tartare, and Villa Azur salad. Guests then revved their appetites with a choice of main courses, including prime filet mignon and puree with foie gras, Chilean sea bass with herb crust and pommes confits sage emulsion, and ravioli with truffle. Claze Azul also provided their exceptional Gold tequila to give guests an extra boost of flavor.

As the checkered flag waved, guests were treated to an impressive champagne bottle parade, Villa Azur style, the perfect victory lap after an evening of exquisite dining. The family-style dessert platter was the podium finish that left everyone satisfied, fueling them for the F1 week ahead.

The evening was a celebration of the finer things in life, showcasing that indulgence can be done with taste and elegance. Haute Living and Rafa Racing Club provided an unforgettable experience that left guests with a taste of true refinement. It was an evening that certainly crossed the finish line in style.

