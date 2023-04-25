Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe At Grant Cardone’s Malibu Home

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

It was the kind of night that dreams are made of on April 24 as Haute Living celebrated cover star Rob Lowe at the Malibu home of Grant and Elena Cardone with artist Johnathan Schultz and Navier Boat.

The article celebrated Unstable, Lowe’s new Netflix series that he produced, wrote, directed, and stars in alongside son John Edward Lowe.

The evening was anything but unstable (though there was a signature mocktail on the menu titled as such) at the event though: it was an overwhelming success.

Lowe was joined by his son and co-star at the dinner, as well as his eldest son Matthew and wife Sheryl Berkoff, as well as his Holiday in the Wild co-star Kristin Davis.

After a cocktail reception, where VIP guests mingled amid cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres while overlooking the pristine ocean view at the private Cardone enclave in Carbon Beach, Haute Living Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson introduced Grant Cardone, who is known as the #1 sales trainer in the world and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. [He is also the star of Undercover Billionaire, and owns and operates more than seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, as well as 10X Studios, a film and TV production and financing studio making content about extraordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things.] Cardone gave a speech about Lowe’s greatness, before guests sat to eat a four-course meal prepared by caterer Jennifer Naylor, and gave another alongside his wife after the first course.

The dinner menu featured crispy kale Caesar, spring pea ravioli, Mediterranean branzino, and herbs de Provence crusted lamb. Desserts included spring fresh Meyer lemon sorbet along with a decadent Valrhona chocolate cake.

Before dessert, Donelson introduced included, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, CEO & founder of Navier Boat, an electric hydrofoil luxury boat line, which is funded by multiple tech moguls including Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, who gave a speech about Rob’s innovations.

Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler then introduced South African artist Schultz, who blends nature, precious materials, and cultural iconography to create daring, category-defying works of art. He presented both Lowe and Cardone with custom-made paintings, referring to Lowe as the “goat.”

Guests at the event included entrepreneur Nikil Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Alchemy; Josh Payne, founder of Autograph with Tom Brady; Los Angeles cornerback, Michael Davis; Emmy winner Linda Thompson; Blake Wynn, ambassador to the Chargers and nephew to Steve Wynn; former Los Angeles Rams former running back, Todd Gurley; J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas; former NFL star Hayes Pullard; and Los Angeles Chargers player Michael Davis.

Later in the evening when dessert had been served, Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am made a surprise appearance.

The evening was beautiful and an overwhelming success.

