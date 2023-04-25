Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe At Grant Cardone’s Malibu Home

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Johnny Lowe, Kristin Davis, and Rob Lowe

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

It was the kind of night that dreams are made of on April 24 as Haute Living celebrated cover star Rob Lowe at the Malibu home of Grant and Elena Cardone with artist Johnathan Schultz and Navier Boat.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Elena and Grant Cardone

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

The article celebrated Unstable, Lowe’s new Netflix series that he produced, wrote, directed, and stars in alongside son John Edward Lowe. 

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Grant Cardone, Will.i.am, Meredith Perry, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Elena Cardone and Rob Lowe during the Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was anything but unstable (though there was a signature mocktail on the menu titled as such) at the event though: it was an overwhelming success.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Elena Cardone, Sheryl Berkoff, and Linda Thompson

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

Lowe was joined by his son and co-star at the dinner, as well as his eldest son Matthew and wife Sheryl Berkoff, as well as his Holiday in the Wild co-star Kristin Davis.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

After a cocktail reception, where VIP guests mingled amid cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres while overlooking the pristine ocean view at the private Cardone enclave in Carbon Beach, Haute Living Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson introduced Grant Cardone, who is known as the #1 sales trainer in the world and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. [He is also the star of Undercover Billionaire, and owns and operates more than seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, as well as 10X Studios, a film and TV production and financing studio making content about extraordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things.] Cardone gave a speech about Lowe’s greatness, before guests sat to eat a four-course meal prepared by caterer Jennifer Naylor, and gave another alongside his wife after the first course.

Rob Lowe and Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

The dinner menu featured crispy kale Caesar, spring pea ravioli, Mediterranean branzino, and herbs de Provence crusted lamb. Desserts included spring fresh Meyer lemon sorbet along with a decadent Valrhona chocolate cake.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
J Rey Soul

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

 Before dessert, Donelson introduced included, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, CEO & founder of Navier Boat, an electric hydrofoil luxury boat line, which is funded by multiple tech moguls including Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, who gave a speech about Rob’s innovations. 

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Matthew Lowe

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler then introduced South African artist Schultz, who blends nature, precious materials, and cultural iconography to create daring, category-defying works of art. He presented both Lowe and Cardone with custom-made paintings, referring to Lowe as the “goat.”

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Hayes Pullard and Blake Wynn

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests at the event included entrepreneur Nikil Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Alchemy; Josh Payne, founder of Autograph with Tom Brady; Los Angeles cornerback, Michael Davis; Emmy winner Linda Thompson; Blake Wynn, ambassador to the Chargers and nephew to Steve Wynn; former Los Angeles Rams former running back, Todd Gurley; J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas; former NFL star Hayes Pullard; and Los Angeles Chargers player Michael Davis.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
Todd Gurley

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

Later in the evening when dessert had been served, Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am made a surprise appearance.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
April Donelson, will.i.am, and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was beautiful and an overwhelming success.

Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe
The dinner scene

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami