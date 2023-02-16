Photo Credit: Tatcha

Angelenos are in for an awakening when they head to The Grove this month — a forest awakening.

To celebrate its new Forest Awakening collection, beauty brand Tatcha is hosting a three-day, immersive pop-up event in Los Angeles. Its first-ever US pop-up, the Forest Exhibit, is centered around a guided 4D forest bathing experience, led by Japanese zen monk and Tatcha Global Well-being ambassador Toryo Ito, and will immerse guests in the tranquil scents and sounds of the Japanese forest..

Photo Credit: Tatcha

The Japanese have long held sacred their connection with the natural world. So much so that forest bathing, also known as shinrin-yoku — the ritual of connecting to nature through the senses — has become a common medical treatment prescribed by Japanese physicians for its many immunity and mood boosting powers. Research shows that over 50 percent of the physical and mental benefits of forest bathing comes from breathing in the forest air, which is rich in phytoncides, as well as organic compounds produced by hinoki and other beloved Japanese trees.

This is the ethos of the pop-up, where guests will find the brand’s first-ever body collection, Forest Awakening Body Care, inclusive of three products: Hinoki Body Wash, Hinoki Body Oil and Hinoki Body Milk.

Photo Credit: Tatcha

Throughout the duration of the pop-up, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in contests, product giveaways, and several interactive activities. Tatcha matcha refreshments will also be provided. For those unable to physically attend the pop up in Los Angeles, the pop-up experience will also be available via a digital guided hinoki forest walk, allowing consumers to learn more about Tatcha rituals from the comfort of their own home

Tatcha’s 4D Forest Exhibit, located at 188 S Gilmore Ln. Los Angeles, CA 90036 (near Dylan’s Candy Bar and Williams-Sonoma), will be open to the public beginning Friday, February 17th at 2:00PM PST and will run through Sunday, February 19th at 8:00pm.